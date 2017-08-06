RHP Luis Severino, who will start Sunday for the Yankees, is undefeated in his last five starts, going 3-0 with a 1.36 ERA. In two career starts vs. Cleveland, Severino is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA

RHP Chad Green's 1.41 ERA leads all American League relievers. Green also ranks third among qualified major league relievers with a .135 opponents' batting average.

LHP Jordan Montgomery pitched a strong five innings, giving up just one run on three hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks. With the score tied 1-1, and Montgomery's pitch count only at 65, it was somewhat surprising when Yankee manager Joe Girardi brought in RHP David Robertson to start the sixth inning. "It was a tough decision to take him out, but that's how we're built," said Girardi. "We talked about going to the bullpen early, but I was a little disappointed I was pulled," Montgomery said. "But the pen was great, we got the win, so the plan worked."

C Gary Sanchez, who was charged with his 12th passed ball, the most among all American League catchers, in Friday's game, was in the lineup as the designated hitter on Saturday. The change was partly because DH Matt Holliday was unavailable, due to a sore back, allowing Sanchez to slide into the DH spot. Manager Joe Girardi said Sanchez would be back behind the plate for Sunday's game.

DH Matt Holliday was not in the starting lineup Saturday. Holliday tweaked his back during an at bat in Friday's game, and Manager Joe Girardi said following Saturday's game that the Yankees will probably put Holliday on the disabled list. In 92 at bats over his last 23 games, dating to June 22, Holliday is hitting .120 (11-92), with one home run and four RBIs.

3B Chase Headley continued his hot hitting since the all-star break by belting a tie-breaking home run off RHP Zach McAllister in the eighth inning, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead, and eventual victory. "When I hit it, I wasn't sure I got enough of it for it to get out, but fortunately I did," said Headley. "It's a big win for us. We haven't been swinging the bats great. Part of it is us, but part of it is Cleveland's pitching." Since the All-Star break Headley is hitting .346 (27-for-78), with two homers, eight doubles and seven RBIs.