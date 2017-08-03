RHP Jonathan Holder was optioned to from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday and sent back there after throwing 35 pitches in 1 2/3 innings Monday against the Tigers. He posted a 1.50 ERA in six outings in Triple-A after posting a 1-1 record and 3.47 ERA in his first 33 appearances for the Yankees.

1B Garrett Cooper was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Tuesday, although the move was announced after Monday’s game. Cooper is hitting .240 in eight games for the Yankees, who obtained him from the Milwaukee Brewers on July 14.

RHP Sonny Gray was officially added to the 25-man roster and is expected to pitch Thursday in Cleveland. He threw a bullpen session before giving a press conference Tuesday. Gray said he is over his recent injuries after being on the disabled list three times since the start of last season, including the first month of this season with a strained right shoulder. “I’ve never felt better,” Gray said. “Things like that kind of happen a lot of times and they can be out of your control. But right now I feel as good as I’ve ever felt and that’s always a good sign.”

LHP CC Sabathia made his 500th career start but it was a disappointing night as he allowed four runs and six hits in six innings in a loss to the Tigers. Sabathia (9-4) said he struggled with command of his slider and changeup. Sabathia gave up multiple homers in a start for the first time since April 28 vs. Baltimore. Of the last six pitchers to make their 500th start, four did it with the Yankees. It was last done by LHP Andy Pettitte on June 3, 2013 vs. Cleveland.

LHP Jaime Garcia was officially added to the Yankees’ 25-man roster and is expected to make his second American League start Friday in Cleveland. Garcia gave about a 10-minute press conference before Tuesday’s game and said his grandfather was a big Yankee fan when he was growing up in Mexico.