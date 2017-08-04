RHP Sonny Gray, in his Yankees debut, deserved better, but had to settle for a loss. Gray pitched six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) and four hits with six strikeouts and three walks. “I’ve been looking forward to this moment for a while. I felt good. It just got away from me for a couple of hitters,” Gray said. Three first-inning errors put the Yankees in a 2-0 hole. “That’s as bad a first inning as we’ve had all year, and it led to two unearned runs and extra pitches for Sonny,” Manager Joe Girardi said.

1B Tyler Austin was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was 0-for-2 for the RailRiders Thursday. Austin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. He is 2-for-13 (.154) with a homer and two RBIs in four games with the Yankees this season.

OF Clint Frazier, who was selected by the Indians with the fifth overall pick in the 2013 June Draft, made his debut at Progressive Field on Thursday, but for the Yankees, not the Indians. Frazier was included in the package of prospects the Indians traded to the Yankees last year for LHP Andrew Miller. “We knew he was really talented,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Frazier. “But you can’t trade for a guy like Andrew Miller and think you’re going to sneak three guys over there (to New York) who can’t play.” On Thursday, Frazier had one of the Yankees’ three hits, a fourth-inning double, but he struck out twice and committed one of the errors in the Yankees’ three-error first inning.

OF Aaron Judge, who has struggled since the All-Star break, was given a night off Thursday. At the All-Star break, Judge was hitting .329 with a 1.139 OPS. Since the break Judge is hitting .164 with a .657 OPS.

LHP Jaime Garcia, who will start Friday, will be facing Cleveland for the first time in his career. With RHP Sonny Gray starting Thursday in Cleveland and Garcia on Friday, the Yankees will have used nine different starting pitchers in their first 22 games since the All-Star break. The Yankees used seven starters in 86 games prior to the break.