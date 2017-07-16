Sabathia pitches 6 scoreless innings as Yankees blank Red Sox

BOSTON -- Didi Gregorius hit a solo home run, CC Sabathia pitched six scoreless innings and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader at Fenway Park.

Gregorius' homer was his 11th of the season. Ji-Man Choi and Ronald Torreyes drove in one run apiece as New York (47-42) won its second straight after Saturday's 4-1 win in 16 innings.

Sabathia (8-3) allowed two hits and issued a season-high five walks. He struck out three to move within seven of Cy Young's 2,799 for 20th place on MLB's career strikeouts list.

Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save of the season.

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (4-12) gave up three runs, only one of which was earned, and nine hits with six strikeouts in six innings for Boston (51-41).

The Red Sox were held to four hits and have gone scoreless in 22 consecutive innings after scoring a run in the third inning of Saturday's five-hour, 50-minute game.

Choi's fourth-inning sacrifice fly drove in the Yankees' first run. Torreyes followed with an RBI single in the next at-bat to make it 2-0.

Gregorius took Porcello deep an inning later, driving a first-pitch changeup an estimated 295 feet, according to Statcast, around Pesky's Pole, which is officially 302 feet from home plate, and into the seats in shallow right field.

NOTES: New York recalled RHP Bryan Mitchell and Boston recalled INF/OF Brock Holt as the 26th men for the doubleheader. Holt returned from his rehab assignment and was activated from the 60-day disabled list after missing 75 games with vertigo. ... The Yankees also recalled RHP Domingo German and selected LHP Caleb Smith from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. RHPs Ben Heller and Jonathan Holder were optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Red Sox RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow strain) was placed on the 10-day DL. RHP Austin Maddox was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. ... New York RHP Michael Pineda (right UCL injury) was transferred to the 60-day DL. ... Saturday's 16-inning game was the longest between the two teams at Fenway Park since June 4, 1966. .