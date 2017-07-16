FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Sabathia pitches 6 scoreless innings as Yankees blank Red Sox
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 16, 2017 / 8:52 PM / in a month

Sabathia pitches 6 scoreless innings as Yankees blank Red Sox

3 Min Read

BOSTON -- Didi Gregorius hit a solo home run, CC Sabathia pitched six scoreless innings and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader at Fenway Park.

Gregorius' homer was his 11th of the season. Ji-Man Choi and Ronald Torreyes drove in one run apiece as New York (47-42) won its second straight after Saturday's 4-1 win in 16 innings.

Sabathia (8-3) allowed two hits and issued a season-high five walks. He struck out three to move within seven of Cy Young's 2,799 for 20th place on MLB's career strikeouts list.

Related Coverage

Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save of the season.

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (4-12) gave up three runs, only one of which was earned, and nine hits with six strikeouts in six innings for Boston (51-41).

The Red Sox were held to four hits and have gone scoreless in 22 consecutive innings after scoring a run in the third inning of Saturday's five-hour, 50-minute game.

Choi's fourth-inning sacrifice fly drove in the Yankees' first run. Torreyes followed with an RBI single in the next at-bat to make it 2-0.

Gregorius took Porcello deep an inning later, driving a first-pitch changeup an estimated 295 feet, according to Statcast, around Pesky's Pole, which is officially 302 feet from home plate, and into the seats in shallow right field.

NOTES: New York recalled RHP Bryan Mitchell and Boston recalled INF/OF Brock Holt as the 26th men for the doubleheader. Holt returned from his rehab assignment and was activated from the 60-day disabled list after missing 75 games with vertigo. ... The Yankees also recalled RHP Domingo German and selected LHP Caleb Smith from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. RHPs Ben Heller and Jonathan Holder were optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Red Sox RHP Blaine Boyer (right elbow strain) was placed on the 10-day DL. RHP Austin Maddox was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. ... New York RHP Michael Pineda (right UCL injury) was transferred to the 60-day DL. ... Saturday's 16-inning game was the longest between the two teams at Fenway Park since June 4, 1966. .

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.