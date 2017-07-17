Preview: Yankees at Twins

After beginning the second half of the season by splitting a four-game series with their hated rivals, the New York Yankees continue their 11-game road trip with the opener of a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. New York broke even with Boston over the weekend, splitting a pair of 3-0 decisions in Sunday's doubleheader to remain 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Red Sox in the American League East.

Didi Gregorius and Clint Frazier each collected three hits in the twinbill for the Yankees, but rookie phenom Aaron Judge struggled in the series - going 1-for-18 after entering the All-Star break with a seven-game hitting streak. Minnesota has lost four of its last five contests and sits 1 1/2 games behind both Cleveland and New York for first place in the AL Central and the second wild-card spot, respectively. The Twins began the second half by dropping two of three at Houston, including a 5-3 decision on Sunday in which Ehire Adrianza went 2-for-3 with his fourth career homer and first this season. Minnesota is looking to avoid a three-game slide at Target Field as it kicks off a six-game homestand that includes three contests against division-rival Detroit.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Bryan Mitchell (1-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (4-4, 4.43)

Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as the 26th man on Sunday and was slated to start the opener of the doubleheader but instead will take the mound versus Minnesota. The 26-year-old native of North Carolina has made 12 relief appearances for the Yankees this season, allowing 11 runs - nine earned - and 15 hits over 16 innings while also notching one save. Mitchell started against Minnesota on Aug. 17, 2015, giving up one run and four hits with two strikeouts over 1 2/3 frames of a no-decision.

Mejia had his three-start winning streak snapped on July 8, when he surrendered four runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings of a loss to Baltimore. The 24-year-old Dominican rookie gave up a total of three runs over 17 2/3 frames during his string of victories. Mejia, who faces New York for the first time, has struggled to a 2-3 record and 5.62 ERA in eight starts at home.

Walk-Offs

1. The Yankees became the last team in the major leagues to be shut out when they fell 3-0 in Sunday's nightcap.

2. Minnesota has lost five consecutive series and 10 of its last 12 games against New York.

3. New York optioned RHP Domingo German to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday night after recalling him prior to the doubleheader.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Yankees 3