Preview: Yankees at White Sox

Nothing is coming easy these days for the New York Yankees, who nearly squandered a five-run, ninth-inning lead in the opener of their seven-game road trip. New York can win back-to-back contests for the first time since a six-game run from June 7-12 when it continues its four-game road series against the reeling Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Chase Headley recorded his second straight three-hit performance and is 15-for-33 with eight RBIs over his last 10 games, boosting his batting average from .230 to .262. Tyler Austin hit his first homer and collected his first two RBIs of the season as the Yankees won for only the third time in 13 contests. Chicago has kicked off its 10-game homestand by losing four straight and has dropped seven of eight overall to fall a season-worst 11 games under .500. Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with a run-scoring double in the series opener, his 14th RBI in the last 14 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Severino (5-3, 3.30 ERA) vs. White Sox LH José Quintana (4-8, 4.69)

After going 3-0 and permitting four runs during a string of four consecutive quality starts, Severino had the streak halted when he yielded four runs over six innings of a no-decision at Oakland on June 16. He followed that by giving up a season-high six runs in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Severino has made three career starts against Chicago, posting a 1-2 record and 5.40 ERA.

Quintana ended the month of May with a pair of wretched outings in which he was hammered for 15 runs and 18 hits over seven innings. The 28-year-old Colombian has turned things around this month, giving up a total of six runs in his last four starts while winning his last two at Minnesota and Toronto. Didi Gregorius is 3-for-3 against Quintana, who has split four career decisions versus the Yankees.

Walk-Offs

1. Yankees 2B Starlin Castro left Monday's gmae due to a right hamstring strain.

2. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera has hit safely in five straight and 13 of 14 games.

3. New York RF Aaron Judge drew three walks Monday, boosting his American League-leading total to 50.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, White Sox 3