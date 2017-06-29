Preview: Yankees at White Sox

The New York Yankees have a chance to end a string of four straight series losses when they close out a four-game set against the host Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Aaron Judge belted his major league-leading 27th homer to cap a five-run inning in Wednesday's 12-3 romp as New York won for only the four time in 15 games.

Judge has registered five homers and 13 RBIs over his last 12 contests while extending his on-base streak to 30 games for the Yankees, who placed Matt Holliday (viral infection) on the disabled list one day after second baseman Starlin Castro (hamstring) went on the shelf. Miguel Andujar was promoted to take Holliday's roster spot and went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in his splashy major-league debut, including a two-run single in his first at-bat. Chicago's Melky Cabrera recorded two hits and two RBIs in Wednesday's drubbing, improving to 30-for-85 over his last 15 games. The White Sox have managed to produce only four runs against New York's starting pitching in the series and fell to an American League-worst 10-28 when the opposition scores first.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Cessa (0-2, 6.57 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (1-1, 4.26)

Cessa took the loss against Texas last time out, giving up three runs and three hits over five innings, although he did record a career high with eight strikeouts. He made his first start of the season on June 18, allowing four runs over four frames in a loss at Oakland. Cessa faced the White Sox in relief last year and was touched for three runs - two earned - and five hits in two innings.

Shields was hammered in his second start since returning from a two-month stint on the disabled list, surrendering six runs over three-plus innings in a loss versus Oakland. The 35-year-old worked 5 2/3 frames at Toronto on June 18, giving up three runs after permitting one in each of his first three turns. Shields has suffered more losses against the Yankees (11-16) than any other team in the majors.

Walk-Offs

1. Andujar joined Roy Weatherly (1936) as the only players in history with at least four RBIs, three hits and a stolen base in his major-league debut.

2. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia is hitless in 19 at-bats over his last five games.

3. Judge is two shy of the franchise's rookie record for homers set by Joe DiMaggio in 1936.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, White Sox 5