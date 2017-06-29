Youth served as Yankees crush White Sox

CHICAGO -- Youth is being served on the New York Yankees this season, and Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field was a shining example.

Despite veteran Matt Holliday being placed on the 10-day disabled list, New York's youngsters helped Masahiro Tanaka end his eight-start winless skid with a 12-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox

Aaron Judge smashed his 27th home run and rookie Miguel Andujar went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in his major league debut, hours after arriving from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barres. Rookie Tyler Wade, who was recalled Tuesday, also picked up his first major league hit.

"There's a lot of excitement," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We saw a lot of talent in spring training, when those guys would play, and I think those guys being a big part of our success in spring training probably helped them in this situation."

Andujar drove in two with a two-out single in the first inning and doubled home two in the ninth.

"What an amazing day," Andujar said through an interpreter. "I'm never going to forget this day. I'm super happy to be here, to play with these guys here, have the opportunity to contribute and get a victory.''

Judge went 1-for-3 with two walks and crushed a two-run homer in the sixth that gave the Yankees (42-34) an 8-2 lead. It capped a five-run inning that included three doubles and a single, all against White Sox reliever Jake Petricka.

Tanaka (6-7) went 0-6 with a 7.19 ERA in his previous eight starts. He picked up his first win since May 8 at the Cincinnati Reds by striking out five in six innings.

White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon, who was activated from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday morning, took the loss in his first start of the season. He allowed two hits and three runs (none earned), but issued six of Chicago's season-high 10 walks.

"It was just good to be back on the mound," Rodon said. "A little rough in the first and the second. Walks didn't help. Good team defense, really, got me through the fifth."

Melky Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Adam Engel was 2-for-3 with a home run for Chicago (33-44).

The Yankees also scored three runs in the first and four in the ninth.

They got on the board first with three runs in the first inning, aided by three of Rodon's walks and a throwing error by shortstop Tim Anderson. Andujar had the big hit in the inning -- a two-out, two-run single to make it 3-0 in his first major league plate appearance.

Andujar also had a two-out single in the third that nearly plated a run, but was denied a third career RBI by left fielder Melky Cabrera's throw to get Chase Headley trying to score from second.

"Going out there for the first at-bat, I felt a little nervous," Andujar said. "It was my first at-bat in the big leagues. But then following that at-bat, everything was normal again."

The White Sox cut it to 3-2 with two runs in the fifth against Tanaka, who allowed the first three hitters to reach -- on a single by Omar Narvaez, a double by Engel and a walk to Yolmer Sanchez.

Cabrera brought home Narvaez and Engel with a two-out single, but Chicago was unable to get the tying run home despite a first-and-third threat.

"(It's nice) having (Rodon) back in the rotation and getting him back out there on the big league field, coming out of there feeling good (and) healthy," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I'm sure he will continue to get better as he continues to get out there and move forward."

NOTES: The Yankees placed OF Matt Holliday on the 10-day disabled list with a viral infection. He flew back to New York for further evaluation. Miguel Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Holliday. ... The Yankees outrighted 1B/DH Chris Carter to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Yankees INF Tyler Austin (hamstring) didn't play and might be headed for the disabled list. ... White Sox RF Avisail Garcia left the game in the ninth inning with a sore left knee. ... Chicago CF Leury Garcia (finger) is still day-to-day. ... RHP Chris Beck made his first relief appearance for the White Sox since Sunday, when he was hit with a line drive. ... Chicago manager Rick Renteria was ejected in the sixth inning, his fifth ejection of the season and third in six games.