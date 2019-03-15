BBVA chairman says bank will continue working to clarify facts in spying case

MADRID, March 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s executive chairman Carlos Torres on Friday said the bank would continue its investigations in to a spying case allegedly involving the former chairman Francisco Gonzalez and will fully cooperate with judicial authorities.

On Thursday, the honorary chairman Gonzalez stepped down while awaiting the results of the inquiry.

“In relation to the case, BBVA will continue investigating rigorously, also actively collaborating with the justice to clarify the facts,” Torres said in Bilbao ahead of the annual shareholders meeting. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day)