BBVA appoints Onur Genç as new CEO

MADRID, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA on Wednesday said Onur Genç had been appointed as the bank’s new chief executive officer, replacing Carlos Torres.

“The Board of Directors of BBVA today unanimously approved the succession plan for the company’s chief executive officer, designating Onur Genç as the Group’s next CEO,” the bank said in a statement.

It said Genç would take over as CEO starting on Dec. 31, 2018.

Torres had already been appointed as the new executive chairman, replacing Francisco Gonzalez at the helm of Spain’s second-biggest bank. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado Editing by Ingrid Melander)

