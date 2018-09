MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - BBVA on Wednesday said Carlos Torres had been appointed as the bank’s new executive chairman replacing Francisco Gonzalez at the helm of Spain’s second-biggest bank.

“Torres is to replace Gonzalez as group executive chairman when he leaves his post, which is expected to take place on Dec. 31st, 2018,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado Editing by Julien Toyer)