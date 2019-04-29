BBVA sees net interest income slipping 1-2 pct in 2019

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-largest bank BBVA expects its net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, to slip between one and two percent this year, CEO Onur Genc said on Monday.

In the United States, however, its NII should grow in high single digits this year, he added.

Genc also said the lender expected to maintain its guidance for cost of risk in Turkey at around 300 basis points. BBVA’s first-quarter net profit fell almost 10 percent as a depreciating lira hit earnings at its Turkish unit. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Writing and Editing by Andrei Khalip)