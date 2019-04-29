Financials
April 29, 2019 / 3:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

BBVA first-quarter net profit falls 9.8 percent hit by Turkey

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA on Monday posted a 9.8 percent drop in first-quarter net profit after the depreciation of the lira hit earnings at its Turkish unit in an impact that could not be offset by a strong performance in Mexico, its main market.

The bank said net profit reached 1.16 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in the quarter, above an average forecast of 1.15 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts, while net interest income rose just over 3 percent to 4.42 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip)

