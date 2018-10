MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 46.4 percent against the same period last year buyoed by extraordinary capital gains in Chile that offset a loss of 190 million euros in Argentina.

BBVA, Spain’s second-largest bank, reported net profit of 1.67 billion euros ($1.90 billion) in the period July to September, in line with analysts’ forecasts.