MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell 6.9% from the same period a year ago to 1.14 billion euros ($1.35 billion) on more loan loss provisions to offset a potential impact on its business from the coronavirus crisis.

