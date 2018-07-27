UPDATE 1-Spain's BBVA Q2 profit jumps on upbeat Mexico show

(Gives breakdown on markets)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said on Friday second-quarter net profit jumped 18.3 percent from the previous year, as upbeat performance in its main market Mexico offset lean business in Turkey after a currency depreciation.

BBVA, Spain’s second-largest bank, posted a net profit of 1.31 billion euros ($1.53 billion) in the April-June period, above average forecast of 1.18 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

The bank’s risk management and a portfolio mix with a high proportion of inflation-linked bonds had contained the impact of the Turkish lira depreciation on its capital ratio to a negative 1.9 basis points over the quarter, the company said.

However, the lender’s fully loaded capital ratio, the strictest measure of solvency, dipped to 10.8 percent from 10.9 percent in the previous quarter.

In its main market of Mexico, the company’s net profit climbed 15.4 percent to 637 million euros, underpinned by strong operational trends despite the uncertainty surrounding the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations.

In Turkey, the lender’s fifth-biggest market in terms of net profit after Mexico, Spain and South America, the net profit dived 19.6 percent after the lira currency depreciated.

Turkey had been highly profitable for many foreign banks in recent years, such as BBVA, which has been trying to offset a squeeze on lending income at its home market due to ultra-low interest rates.

Overall, the net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 4.36 billion euros, down 2.8 percent from a year ago due to pressure from low interest rates, but up 1.6 percent against the previous quarter.

Analysts had forecast a NII of 4.28 billion euros.