UPDATE 1-Spain's BBVA Q3 net profit up 46 pct, lending income pressured

(Gives breakdown by country)

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 46 percent, buoyed by one-off capital gains in Chile and a solid performance in Mexico that partially offset pressure on lending income.

Spain’s second-largest bank reported net profit of 1.67 billion euros ($1.90 billion) in the July to September period, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Excluding one-off operations, net profit in the quarter would have fallen 9 percent to 1.04 billion euros.

In Chile, the bank benefited from one-offs of 633 million euros after it completed the sale of a 68 percent stake in BBVA Chile to Scotiabank on July 6.

As with other European banks, Spanish lenders are struggling to improve their financial margins due to ultra-low interest rates.

Overall, net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 4.26 billion euros in the third quarter, down 3.3 percent from a year ago and down 2.3 percent from the preceding quarter.

Analysts had forecast a NII of 4.13 billion euros.

In Argentina, where the bank makes less than 5 percent of its operating income, the bank booked a loss of 190 million euros in the quarter after it restated its financial statement to take into account hyperinflation.

In Turkey, the lender’s fourth-biggest market after Mexico, Spain, and the United States, BBVA’s net profit dived 40.7 percent after the lira slumped in August.

In its main market of Mexico, the company’s net profit climbed 18.5 percent to 642 million euros, underpinned by stronger lending activity.