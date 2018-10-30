UPDATE 2-BBVA profit jumps on Mexican lending, one-offs

* Q3 net profit up 46 pct due to one-offs, in line with estimates

* Without one-offs Q3 net profit was down 9 pct

* Books loss of 190 mln euros in Argentina due to hyperinflation

* Improves CET-1 fully loaded capital ratio to 11.34 pct

* Shares up (Adds analysts’ comments and details about capital)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Net profit at Spanish bank BBVA rose 46 percent in the third quarter thanks to growth in lending in its top market of Mexico, offsetting a decline in Turkey due to the depreciation of the lira.

Like Spanish rival Santander, BBVA makes most of its profit overseas, a model that helped it to counter a double-dip recession at home in recent years.

One-off capital gains in Chile of 633 million euros helped Spain’s second biggest lender increase its net profit by 46 percent to 1.67 billion euros ($1.90 billion) in the July to September period, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

This net gain also contributed to improve the bank’s core tier-1 fully load capital ratio - the strictest measure of solvency - by 50 basis points to 11.34 percent at end-September compared to 10.8 percent in June. On an underlying basis, capital was down 6 basis points against the previous quarter.

Excluding one-off operations, net profit in the quarter would have fallen 9 percent to 1.04 billion euros, also in part due to higher provisions.

In its main market of Mexico, the company’s net profit climbed 18.5 percent to 642 million euros ($730.34 million), underpinned by stronger lending activity.

Shares in BBVA rose 0.7 percent after results were broadly welcomed by analysts.

“Overall, we regard these as sound numbers by BBVA under challenging conditions, which underpins our thesis about gradual normalisation of Spain’s earnings and structurally high returns in (some) emerging markets,” UBS said in a note to analysts.

However as with other European banks, Spanish lenders are struggling to improve their financial margins due to ultra-low interest rates.

Overall, net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 4.26 billion euros in the third quarter, down 3.3 percent from a year ago and down 2.3 percent from the preceding quarter.

Analysts had forecast a NII of 4.13 billion euros.

In Argentina, where the bank makes less than 5 percent of its operating income, the bank booked a loss of 190 million euros in the quarter after it restated its financial statement to take into account hyperinflation though it also booked a positive impact on equity of 104 million euros.

In Turkey, the lender’s fourth-biggest market after Mexico, Spain, and the United States, BBVA’s net profit dived 40.7 percent after the lira slumped in August.

However, the lender managed to partially offset an increase in provisions in Turkey on its NII as it benefited from higher inflation due to the bank’s hedging strategy in its fixed-income portfolio.

BBVA reduced its non-performing loans ratio to 4.1 percent compared to 4.4 percent in the second quarter at a moment when the European Central Bank (ECB) is urging lenders to remove toxic assets from its balance sheet.