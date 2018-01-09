Spain's BBVA says will take a 1.1 bln euros hit due to Telefonica stake writedown

MADRID, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Tuesday night said it would take a hit of 1.123 billion euros ($1.34 billion) on its 2017 results due to the decline in share price of its 5 percent stake in Telefonica SA .

The Spanish lender said the writedown on its Telefonica stake would not have an impact on its total CET-1 core capital ratio. It also said it would not generate any cash outflow nor have an impact on dividends.