January 9, 2018 / 10:55 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Spain's BBVA says will take a 1.1 bln euros hit due to Telefonica stake writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Tuesday night said it would take a hit of 1.123 billion euros ($1.34 billion) on its 2017 results due to the decline in share price of its 5 percent stake in Telefonica SA .

The Spanish lender said the writedown on its Telefonica stake would not have an impact on its total CET-1 core capital ratio. It also said it would not generate any cash outflow nor have an impact on dividends.

$1 = 0.8377 euros Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
