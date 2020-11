Nov 15 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc is in talks to buy the U.S. arm of Spanish bank BBVA in what could be one of the largest bank tie-ups since the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/38YxxWH on Sunday.

