IA BRIEF: Advisers have gotten 'fair warnings' about fees

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - Investment advisers have been given fair warning about the risks and compliance considerations related to advisory fees.

The regulatory focus was most recently seen in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s 2019 exam priorities and extensively in a 2018 risk alert, which listed the most common fee compliance issues identified in exam deficiency letters.

Therefore, advisory compliance departments must take precautions and adjust periodic testing to ensure that risks identified by the SEC are addressed in the firm’s billing and disclosure practices.

ADVISER FEES

Proper billing practices and disclosure are critical to a client’s satisfaction and their ability to make informed decisions, including whether to engage or retain an adviser.

Inappropriate fee billing and expense practices may violate the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the rules implementing it, including anti-fraud provisions.

BILLING

The miscalculation and subsequent overcharging of fees can often result from incorrect valuation, frequency and fee rates.

The billing procedures require scrutiny drilling down to the extrapolation of the raw data and the actual mathematical calculations used for billing. A process of this nature will help ensure accuracy of fees. The review of all accounts may not be necessary but a good sample on a periodic basis should suffice.

Many firms have employed an automated system to help calculate fees but some small-to-midsize firms still have a manual aspect to the calculation, creating a risk of error.

The automated system and ensuing reviews must consider all the factors involved in the calculation from the rate charged to the frequency of payment. A systematic ongoing process must be employed to reduce risk.

The 2018 risk alert offered examples of common billing deficiencies:

- Advisers valued assets in a client’s account using a different metric than that which was specified in the client’s advisory agreement, such as using the asset’s original cost to value an illiquid asset rather than valuing the asset based on its fair market value.

- The SEC found advisers valued a client’s account using a process that differed from the process specified in the client’s advisory agreement. Advisers were using the value of the account’s assets at the end of the billing cycle, instead of using the average daily balance of that account over the entire billing cycle.

- Advisers billed fees monthly, instead of on a quarterly basis as stated in the advisory agreement or disclosed in Form ADV Part 2. Similarly, examiners observed advisers that billed advisory fees in advance, despite the advisory agreement specifying that clients would be billed in arrears.

- Firms billed a new client for advisory fees in advance for an entire billing cycle; instead of pro-rating such charges to reflect that the advisory services began mid-billing cycle. In addition, examiners observed advisers that did not reimburse a client a pro-rated portion of the advisory fees when the client terminated the advisory services mid-billing cycle.

- Advisers applied a rate higher than what was agreed upon in the advisory agreement or double-billed a client.

DISCLOSURE

To ensure the accurate disclosure of billing practices, a firm must have a program to periodically review the documents that disclose fee schedules and processes.

An advisory agreement is the primary document for establishing the terms of service, fees and billing with a client. It should be audited regularly to ensure the agreed terms are being honored; this is especially important if the firm has multiple versions of an advisory agreement. The advisory agreement and Form ADVs should be reviewed together to ensure accuracy and consistency.

The SEC examiners observed and outlined several issues with respect to advisers’ disclosures of fees in the recent risk alert. For example, exam staff observed:

- Advisers made a disclosure in the Form ADV that was inconsistent with their actual practices, such as advisers that disclosed in the Form ADV a maximum advisory fee rate, but nevertheless had an agreement with a certain client to charge a fee rate exceeding that disclosed maximum rate.

- Firms did not disclose certain additional fees or markups in addition to advisory fees. For example, collecting expenses that exceed the actual fee charged by a third-party clearing broker.

In addition, the SEC remains focused on investment advisers participating in wrap fee programs, which charge investors a single, bundled fee for both advisory and brokerage services. According to the 2019 exam priorities, the continued areas of interest include the adequacy of disclosures and brokerage practices.

