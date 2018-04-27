VIDEO: Using behavioral science to improve financial industry culture - a Thomson Reuters forum

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The banking industry and regulators are using behavioral science tools to help improve the ethical cultures of financial services firms. At a Thomson Reuters forum in New York, regulators and industry leaders discussed how behavioral methods from fields such as organizational psychology were being combined with sophisticated technology to fight misconduct and encourage ethical cultures. Please click (youtu.be/S7niqHSZj4o) for a video summary of the event.

(left to right) Bonnie Jonas, Co-CEO, ‎Pallas Global Group LLC; Michael Held, General Counsel, Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Mirea Raaijmakers, Senior Program Manager Culture Risk Assessment, ING; Martin Wheatley, former CEO, UK Financial Conduct Authority

The video features Martin Wheatley, former head of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, Mirea Raaijmakers, senior program manager for culture risk assessment at ING in the Netherlands, and Azish Filabi, executive director of business-integrity research group Ethical Systems.

The forum was co-hosted by the Regulatory Intelligence and Legal Managed Services divisions of Thomson Reuters and by Starling, an applied behavioral science technology firm, in cooperation with Ethical Systems.