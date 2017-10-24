As U.S. banks debate virtual currency engagement, compliance and risk oversight need to adapt

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - As debate intensifies among large U.S. firms over whether crypto-currencies like bitcoin are a passing fad or potential game-changer, recent enforcement actions suggest banks will need to adapt their compliance functions and processes if they plan to venture into this unchartered terrain.

What has caught the attention of some legal experts is a recent action(here) by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission against a bitcoin Ponzi scheme. The agency used its anti-fraud authority in bringing charges against the New York firm Gelfman Blueprint Inc., which according to the agency ran a “pooled commodity fund that purportedly employed a high-frequency, algorithmic trading strategy.” In reality, the strategy was fake, the purported performance reports were false, and the firm’s performance reports included “statements that created the appearance of positive bitcoin trading gains.”

James McDonald, head of enforcement at the CFTC, said “the defendants here preyed on customers interested in virtual currency, promising them the opportunity to invest in Bitcoin when in reality they only bought into the defendants’ Ponzi scheme.”

At a minimum, what the CFTC action, along with recent guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission on how certain digital currency fund raising attempts – initial coin offerings (ICOs) – can be considered securities, suggests is that both agencies are monitoring these markets closely. Should there be any hint of fraud, they will use their enforcement actions to shut down such schemes.

For firms regulated by either agency the warning is clear: if you want to enter these markets, you have to take existing rules and regulations and adapt them to these new and innovative markets.

“Firms should consider adapting traditional compliance principles developed to address SEC and CFTC anti-fraud and anti-manipulation rules to virtual currency activities,” law firm Davis Polk said in a note to clients in reviewing the CFTC action.

LARGE BANKS AT ODDS OVER BITCOIN

Just how much interest there is among U.S. regulated firms to step into the crypto-currency market is difficult to gauge. Some of the largest U.S. firms in recent weeks have voiced conflicting views over virtual currencies, in particular bitcoin. JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon called the crypto-currency a “fraud”(here) that would eventually “blow up.”

However, Dimon’s chief financial officer, Marianne Lake, seemed to undercut her boss’s views when during a recent third quarter earnings call(here) with analysts, she said: "We are very open minded to the potential use cases in the future for digital currencies that are properly controlled and regulated."

Morgan Stanley’s CEO, James Gorman, meanwhile, has also offered a measured view(here), calling bitcoin “more than just a fad,” while Lloyd Blankfein, head of Goldman Sachs, said the firm was “still thinking” about the digital currency, after reports emerged that the bank was exploring a new trading platform dedicated to crypto-currencies.

Meanwhile, Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments, has perhaps taken the boldest approach yet among U.S. firms(here), allowing its clients to see their holdings of bitcoin and other virtual currencies held on digital asset exchange Coinbase on the company’s website.

The wide range of views among incumbent institutions is perhaps not surprising. Banks and regulators, both here and abroad, are grappling to understand how digital currencies might transform existing payment and banking services.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance recently, Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor for the Bank of Canada, acknowledged that digital currencies had the potential to radically transform financial services, but she was not quite ready to embrace a world where financial intermediaries – that is, banks – were no longer needed.

“I don’t see an underlying change in intermediation,” Wilkins told the conference.

“There will be different and perhaps competing forms of payment . . . but you can’t throw out monetary theory because we’ve found a new technology,” said Wilkins.

However, a top Federal Reserve official has warned that regulators need to become more proactive in addressing the threats posed by new financial entrants.

In a recent interview with Reuters, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said growing competition from fintech players has become the “number one issue” for large financial firms, and regulators are “fighting the last war” by focusing on tweaks to post-crisis financial rules.

“We need to speed up our consideration of the fintech issues and think harder about what is the regulatory environment that is going to be appropriate. I think we have been complacent so far,” Bullard said.

“That is the battleground for the next 10 years. It is not the same as the battleground for the previous 10 years,” he said.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS POINT TO REGISTERED AND LEGITIMIZED MARKETS

Perhaps what is further fueling the need for some large institutions to take notice are recent developments that are edging digital currencies towards a more legitimized, and potentially, regulated marketplace. Apart from the SEC’s recent guidance, other regulators around the globe have raised a warning flag over the risks of investing in ICOs, and in some cases, such as in China, authorities have moved to shut down certain exchanges.

At the same time, however, initiatives in the private sector have sought to bring the unregulated marketplace more in line with traditional markets.

Earlier this month, a U.S. joint venture(here), which includes the online retailer Overstock.com, and The Argon Group, an investment bank specializing in ICOs, launched the first SEC-registered digital exchange. Analysts said the decision to help bring ICOs to market with an SEC-approved exchange could perhaps pave the way for similar exchanges and help bring crypto-currencies within the oversight of the SEC and other regulators.

OLD TOOLS FOR NEW WORLD

The message emerging for banks and others who may be contemplating a foray into digital currencies is that existing rules and regulations may well be up to speed in addressing this type of innovation. If a digital offering is a commodity, then expect the CFTC to weigh in. Alternatively, if the digital coin looks and smells like a security, the SEC will be ready to intervene at the slightest scent of fraud.

“Bitcoin is a commodity, and when I read the CFTC action my gut was the old law is standing up quite nicely in the new world,” said Margaret Paulsen, senior managing director at PwC, the consultancy. “To me the CFTC has tools to address the downside of innovation in this market.”

“If I were in the industry and I were entering into this marketplace, I’d be taking out my risk management and compliance tools and make sure that my old tools work for my new market and if they don’t try to adapt them,” she added.

(Henry Engler is a North American Regulatory Intelligence Editor for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence. He is a former financial industry compliance consultant and executive, and earlier served as a financial journalist with Reuters. Email Henry at henry.engler@thomsonreuters.com)