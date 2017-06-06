Canada's new capital market regulator weak on investor protection, advocate says

FILE PHOTO - The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters is seen at an office tower in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on May 1, 2017.

TORONTO (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The governance structure and legal substance of Canada's proposed national securities regulator is insufficiently focused on investor protection, investor advocates have warned. "In both its governance structure and substance, the (Cooperative Capital Markets Regulator) CCMR is not in the interests of investors," the Canadian Foundation for Advancement of Investor Rights (FAIR) said in a May white paper.

The CCMR was meant to consolidate Canada's 13 independent securities regulators into one national authority. Six provinces have joined so far, including Ontario and British Columbia. Alberta and Quebec lead opposition to the plan, citing sovereignty concerns. The new cooperative system's design reflects years of negotiation and compromise.

"It does not contemplate the creation of an investor office or investor advisory panel, and no investor representative sits on the board of directors," FAIR noted. "In terms of substantive law, the contemplated legal regime does not contain a statutory best interest duty, a prohibition on embedded commissions, or a regime with financial incentives for whistleblowers."

The paper's author, Anita Anand, stressed to Regulatory Intelligence that she strongly supports a centralised securities regulator in Canada, but insisted that investors were being forgotten in the transition.

"When I consider this particular proposal, in terms of the mandate of securities regulation, I must conclude that the current [proposed] model is relatively disadvantageous to investor interests," Anand said. "There is time for reform before this model is finalised so that it is acceptable from an investor protection standpoint."

Federal and provincial officials defended their commitment to investor protection in written statements to Regulatory Intelligence.

A STEP BACKWARD FOR CANADA'S LARGEST CAPITAL MARKET?

FAIR's criticism is especially relevant for investors and regulators in Ontario, which is home to Canada's largest and most important capital markets, including the TSX. The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has launched multiple investor protection initiatives (e.g. a whistleblower program, investor advisory panel, and promotion of a best-interest duty) that are not reflected in the current design of the regulatory system that would replace it.

"it makes little sense to exchange an investor-focused securities regulator (OSC) for one that institutionalizes a governance structure in which investor representation is effectively nil," the white paper said.

An OSC official declined to comment on the merits of the incoming system, but noted: "Between now and implementation, our focus is on regulating Ontario's capital markets with the best interests of investors and market participants in mind".

A spokesperson for Ontario's Ministry of Finance stressed that "many elements" of the Ontario investor protection framework were incorporated in the new regulator's proposed design. "These are improvements to the current system for investors," the official said, citing "significant new enforcement powers," such as court-enforceable production orders and new securities-specific criminal offences.

NO BEST INTEREST STANDARD OR EMBEDDED COMMISSION BAN

Current proposals underpinning the incoming regulatory system do not include the adoption of best interest standards or the prohibition of embedded commissions, which are significant regulatory initiatives now under consideration in Canada, FAIR noted. "There is no assurance that they will be carried forward under the CCMR or in its substantive legislation," FAIR added. "Investors may not be as well protected in the new regime."

FAIR cautioned that omitting a best interest standard could delay it for years, or even prevent it altogether. A 2015 CCMR Consultation Draft Summary noted that the best interest standard was "outside the scope" of the new system's legislative component, but would fit "within the [incoming regulator's] regulation-making authority". Provinces are currently far from any consensus on the issue, however, with only Ontario and New Brunswick supporting a statutory approach. Other jurisdictions prefer targeted regulations to achieve a similar result.

On embedded commissions, Canadian regulators have recently proposed abolishing the practice(here), citing conflicts of interest, investor confusion over costs, and non-alignment with investor services. "We are concerned that if the CMRA does not carry forward the content and proposals of the [embedded commission] consultation, that the useful steps that have been taken from a policy standpoint will be in vain," FAIR said.

"This is a very important issue," Anand said separately. "There is an expectations gap in our capital markets, between what retail investors are paying for and what they're getting, and there's a huge ignorance factor, and that has to stop."

A federal Ministry of Finance official stressed that if provinces all agreed to enact the two proposals prior to launch, they "would be carried forward" into the new system. "Elements of the investor protection and enforcement framework of the cooperative regulator are still being developed," the official said. "Final details will be provided in the regulations or as part of policy initiatives undertaken by the cooperative regulator."

NO INVESTOR REPRESENTATION

Unlike the OSC, which in 2010 created the Investor Advisory Panel (IAP) to inject investor voices into its policy-making process, the CCMR features no such body. Additionally, the new regulator's initial board of directors(here) is populated largely by investment industry executives and lawyers.

"The CCMR has no investor representation built into its structure, as a means to be responsive to investor concerns," the FAIR whitepaper noted, calling it a "striking omission".

In response, the federal finance official noted that CCMR board members were "recommended by a nominating committee and are not meant to be representative of a particular stakeholder group".

Additionally, in response to consultation commentary on the 2014 draft Capital Markets Act, participating jurisdictions said they would "continue to discuss the possibility" of establishing an IAP.

FAIR also urged participating governments to include a statutory (i.e. legally binding) investor advisory panel in the draft legislation. "An IAP should not be formed by a policy statement or decision of the board that can easily be reversed," it said. "Rather, as with the U.K. Financial Services Advisory Panel, it should be a creature of statute with both the funding and a mandate to represent the interests of retail investors in Canadian capital markets."

NO WHISTLEBLOWER FRAMEWORK OR INCENTIVES

While the proposed regulatory system contains anti-retaliation provisions to deter employers from punishing whistleblowers, it does not include financial compensation for informants. It also lacks a specific policy framework that codifies informant protections and other incentives. "The [proposed] regime is less friendly to potential and actual whistleblowers than the current OSC regime," FAIR said.

In 2016, the OSC launched Canada's only whistleblower program with financial rewards for informants that proactively disclose serious offences. Under the program, eligible informants can receive awards up to C$5 million. "Its policy recognizes that monetary awards are an integral component of an effective whistleblowing regime," the white paper said.

POLITICS

Anand pointed to Canada's fractious federal system to explain why investor interests seemed to lose priority in the transition to a national regulator.

"This is Canada," Anand said. "We've got Quebec and Alberta who aren't joining at all. We've got Ontario and British Columbia, who took the lead on [CCMR], but now they disagree about best-interest rules. We've got some provinces waiting to find out what will happen with the regulations before they endorse [an approach to] best interests."

"When you look at all of this, it is the result of political power plays, and that to me is unacceptable when we're talking about the regulation of capital markets," Anand added. "I would urge every province around the table to reconsider its stance on what is in investors' interests when they are discussing the new regulations."

--Canadian Foundation for Advancement of Investor Rights (FAIR) whitepaper: here

--CCMR Consultation Draft Summary: here

--Response to Consultation commentary:here

--Investor Advisory Panel:here

--OSC whistleblower program:here

(Daniel Seleanu is a correspondent for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence in Toronto. Email Daniel at daniel.seleanu@thomsonreuters.com)