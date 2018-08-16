Regulators in Canada focus on fraud prevention, financial literacy in investor education

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The Investor Education Committee of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has released its annual report on investor education activities in Canada. The report outlines areas where the CSA sees a need for investor education, and highlights outreach activities from individual provincial regulators.

Securities regulators in Canada paid close attention to developments in the investment arena, including investment fraud linked to cryptocurrency products and illegal binary options trading. Raising financial literacy and empowering investors with the knowledge to decipher disclosures regarding fees also received attention from provincial regulators.

GENERAL FINDINGS EXPRESS ALARM OVER INVESTMENT FRAUD

The CSA found that Canadians could benefit from more frequent and detailed communication with their investment advisors. The 2017 CSA Investor Index found that while 72 percent of investors surveyed who have an advisor received an annual statement covering fees and the performance of their investments, 63 percent did not speak to their advisor after reviewing the reports.

Over the past few years, an increasing number of investors have been turning to social media for investing information, opening a host of concerns for securities regulators on how to ensure that online advertising for financial products complies with Canadian securities laws, especially when the content is posted by offshore firms.

Regulators observed that retail investors in Canada continued to be approached with fraudulent investment opportunities, with 16 percent of investors reporting that they had been approached with what they believed was a scam.

Much of the CSA’s investor education efforts against investment fraud in 2017 centered on fraudulent binary options trading. Following the implementation of a multilateral ban on the offering, selling and trading of binary options shorter than 30 days with Canadian investors, the CSA launched a series of educational campaigns. The campaigns aimed to educate retail investors about the risks of investing in binary options and to inform them that a legislative ban had been introduced across the country.

Following the roll-out of a three part campaign, jurisdictions across Canada measured an initial surge in fraud-related calls involving binary options, followed by a significant decrease. The CSA has attributed the subsequent drop to an actual decrease in binary options fraud, following the implementation of the ban and aggressive education campaigns.

Fraudulent investment schemes involving cryptocurrencies was another focal area for the CSA’s investor education efforts in 2017. Regulators sought to convey some of the risks of investing in cryptocurrency-linked investment products, including volatility, theft and the legal uncertainty around the extent in which these products are subject to formal oversight by securities regulators.

Later this year, the CSA will launch a cryptocurrency risk awareness campaign highlighting the risks in purchasing, trading, holding or speculating on virtual currencies. The campaign will include a significant social media outreach effort.

INVESTOR EDUCATION EFFORTS

On a provincial level, regulators reinforced the CSA’s focus on raising awareness about investment fraud. The Alberta Securities Commission used social media as well as traditional television and radio advertisements to raise awareness around increasing financial literacy as a form of protection against investment fraud.

Likewise, the Manitoba Securities Commission worked to distribute information regarding financial literacy and investment fraud.

In Ontario, the Investor Office of the Ontario Securities Commission expanded its suite of investor resources for conducting investment research. These include tools designed to help spot signs of investment fraud and verify whether firms are properly registered with the OSC. The OSC also released material on timely topics such as investment in the marijuana industry and cryptocurrency-linked financial products.

Some provincial regulators also sought to arm investors with knowledge on how to decipher fees and raise questions regarding commissions with their advisors. The British Columbia Securities Commission concluded a two-year long campaign aimed at encouraging investors to pay closer attention to the fees that they pay advisors for services and investment advice. Complimenting the regime under Client Relationship Model 2, which came into effect in July 2016, the campaign focused on providing guidance to investors on how to read the fee disclosures that firms are required to make to their clients under the new rules.

TAKEAWAYS

Securities regulators in Canada are stepping up efforts to improve financial literacy among Canadian investors. Beyond educating investors on basics, regulators are seeking to keep Canadians up-to-date, covering topics such as CRM2 and investment risks related to cryptocurrencies and illegal binary options.

Financial firms need to ensure that disclosures made to their clients, including fee statements and marketing materials, are fully compliant with the new requirements of CRM2. Furthermore, advisors should also prepare to engage with clients in more detailed discussion about fees and the content of their annual statements. Regulators are investors with more financial knowledge, priming them to be more discerning in dealings with advisors.

(Helen Chan is a regulatory intelligence expert for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence, based in New York. Email Helen at helen.chan@thomsonreuters.com)