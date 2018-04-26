Canadian banks must strengthen governance, controls to address sales misconduct risk

TORONTO (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - Canadian banks must strengthen governance and control frameworks over sales practices and market conduct, in order to reduce a growing misconduct risk from putting profits ahead of consumer protection. That is the finding of a recent consumer agency review which focused heavily on banking culture. The review also offers insights into how banks can mitigate the enforcement and reputational risks stemming from over-zealous sales practices.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) reported in late March that Canadian retail banking culture had become so sales-focused that existing governance frameworks and compliance controls were insufficient for mitigating conduct risk. "Governance frameworks and control mechanisms do not effectively manage or mitigate the risks inherent to cultures that are so heavily anchored in sales," the FCAC Domestic Bank Retail Sales Practices Review (here) concluded.

“Operational management, compliance and risk management, internal audit, and human resources lack the frameworks needed to adequately address sales practices risk.”

CULTURE IN FOCUS

Organizational culture figured prominently in the findings of FCAC’s year-long industry review, which followed widespread reports by current and former bank staff describing patterns of heavy sales pressure from management. Hundreds of frontline employees from Canada’s largest banks told CBC News in November 2016 that managers coerced them to mislead clients into buying unnecessary or unnecessarily high-cost products, including credit and insurance, which placed customers at a financial disadvantage. The banks denied any wrongdoing and stressed their commitment to customer satisfaction.

The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) said it welcomed the FCAC's recommendations but said the industry was ethical and customer-focused. "Regular feedback from FCAC will benefit stakeholders, and the CBA supports proposed FCAC enhancements," the association said in a statement(here). "Canada’s banks are client-focused with a deep commitment to high ethical standards and complying with the law when providing products and services to help customers meet their financial goals," CBA President Neil Parmenter added.

Stressing that sales-driven cultures increase the potential for customer abuse, the FCAC concluded that Canadian banking culture “lacks the maturity” to effectively address conduct risk.

“The measures banks use to assess their cultures are not designed to assess sales practices risk,” the agency noted. “For example, employee surveys tend to exclude important questions, such as whether employees are feeling pressure to reach sales targets. Similarly, customer satisfaction survey scores are not designed to measure whether consumers feel the products and services they purchased were suitable.”

The FCAC found that integrity-focused communications from senior management do not consistently reach frontline staff, due to contradictory messaging from middle managers. “Some employees relayed experiences of working for ambitious middle managers who were rewarded for cultivating an aggressive sales culture focused on results and volume rather than on customer service or customer satisfaction,” the review said.

Recent attempts by banks to mitigate such conflicts often amounted to little more than cosmetic reforms, the FCAC warned. Citing plans by some banks to combine sales targets with activity-based metrics that reward employees for promoting customer loyalty, the agency stressed that such measures were still “intended primarily to help employees identify sales opportunities”.

Mobile mortgage specialists, third-party sales channels, cross-selling practices, and creditor insurance products carried especially high risk for abusive sales practices, it added.

ENHANCING GOVERNANCE

The FCAC stressed that bank boards were failing to effectively manage risks “inherent” to their institutions’ profit-driven cultures, in part because they lacked a “consolidated and holistic view” of sales-practice risks.

“Boards, senior management, and control functions are limited in their ability to identify, measure, monitor, and address risks related to mis-selling, poor consumer outcomes, and breaches of market conduct obligations,” the FCAC found. Noting that some banks had begun developing and implementing sales-practice focused governance reforms, the agency cautioned that “this work is in its early stages”.

Three fundamental governance weaknesses were outlined in the review:

-NO CONSUMER PROTECTION MANDATE: Board oversight of consumer protection is distributed across several committees, with no specific committee mandated to oversee sales practices. The absence of clear consumer-protection oversight roles and responsibilities has “hindered the ability of boards to adequately oversee and challenge senior management with respect to these matters,” the report found.

-INSUFFICIENT REPORTING: Boards generally do not receive comprehensive customer feedback data, such as root-cause analyses, for complaints and disciplinary actions, which could highlight potential misconduct trends. For example, annual internal ombudsmen reports address only escalated consumer complaints and offer only a generalised view “with little explanation,” potentially creating a false sense of confidence about consumers’ experiences. Noting that board members “expressed surprise” at employee allegations of high-pressure sales tactics and mis-selling, the FCAC suggested that the channels established for staff to escalate concerns were not functioning as intended.

-INADEQUATE OVERSIGHT OF CONTROLS: The FCAC found that banks’ controls for mitigating sales risk were underdeveloped, despite bank directors reporting high confidence in their management of such risks.

“Robust governance frameworks that provide greater oversight by boards and senior management would strengthen the ability of banks to manage the risks related to sales practices,” the FCAC said.

It offered four avenues for strengthening bank governance over sales practices:

-Develop governance frameworks that specifically address the management of sales practices risk;

-Facilitate more effective oversight of bank controls with respect to sales practices and market conduct obligations;

-Establish clear mandates, roles, and responsibilities for oversight of sales practices; and

-Set clear expectations for reporting on sales practices risk to provide a more informed and holistic perspective.

STRENGTHENING CONTROLS

Bank controls to mitigate conduct risk “have not kept pace” with the rapid shift toward a sales-dominated culture, the report stressed. It added that “underdeveloped controls” may result in the failure to detect and prevent misconduct.

To that end, the FCAC report outlined the following measures for improving sales practice controls, based on identified weaknesses:

-STRENGTHEN OVERSIGHT BY BRANCH MANAGERS: Branch managers have “limited line of sight” into customer interactions and are unlikely to have sufficient resources to execute proper oversight, the FCAC said. Banks can improve branch managers’ oversight by increasing their investment in data gathering and analysis tools. For example, software can detect potential mis-selling by identifying low rates of product use or high rates of product cancellation.

-INCREASE CALL-CENTER QUALITY CONTROL REVIEWS: Canadian bank call centres review four interactions out of approximately 1,400 calls per month, the FCAC found. Banks can improve quality assurance by increasing both the total number and proportion of calls reviewed, selecting cases based on risk (rather than at random), and performing “significantly more” root-cause analysis focused on bank culture, the report said. To reduce the cost associated with more reviews, banks can deploy voice analysis technology.

-APPLY DATA ANALYTICS TO CUSTOMER COMPLAINTS: Recording and analysing all customer complaints would greatly increase a bank’s ability to monitor, identify, and correct problematic sales practice trends. Most customer complaints are resolved by frontline staff (e.g., through refunds) and are not logged into a central database, due to technical constraints or inadequate policies and procedures, the report said.

-INCREASE INVESTIGATION OF ROOT CAUSES: To reinforce data analytics and pattern detection, banks should investigate the root causes of customer complains. For example, if a customer complains about a surprise fee, banks should not merely reverse the fee and record a closed case. Further investigation may uncover breaches of disclosure and consent-acquisition obligations, which may indicate a need for re-training or discipline. The FCAC found numerous instances of inadequate complaint investigations, with banks limiting their inquiries to the extent needed for a quick resolution, making “little effort to identify root causes”.

-INCLUDE CONSUMER PROTECTION IN COMPLIANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT FUNCTIONS: Board-level risk management and compliance reports should include root-cause analyses of trends and issues, status updates for sales-practice related action plans, and discussion of key related risks.

INCREASE THE ROLE OF INTERNAL AUDIT IN ASSESSING SALES PRACTICE CONTROLS, INCLUDING CULTURE: The internal audit function should play a larger role in assessing key sales practice controls, including the “degree to which culture mitigates sales practices risk,” the FCAC stressed. Such control audits have been “infrequent and lacking in rigor,” it added.

-EMPOWER THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AS A CONTROL FUNCTION: The report stressed that banks’ human resource departments “do not adequately leverage the tools and data” available to them for gaining insight into sales practices. Human resource departments can mine employee engagement surveys, exit interviews, attrition statistics, turnover rates, and employee conduct monitoring to increase their oversight and ability to detect sales misconduct. Additionally, the FCAC found that recruitment, training, and disciplinary processes do not adequately address sales practices risk. Banks should increase their investment in personnel, technology, and operational support to enable human resources to monitor and reduce such risks. Doing so can also further enhance governance by providing more detailed reporting to senior management and boards, the FCAC noted.

The FCAC warned that it would “increase the resources devoted to its supervisory and enforcement functions” and modernize its supervision framework to “proactively ensure” banks implement appropriate reforms capable of addressing the misconduct risks identified in the review.

