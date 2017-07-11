ANALYSIS: 'Sea change' in enforcement shows regulatory ease, possible rise in individual prosecutions

Three businessmen walk along a promenade on Wall Street in the financial district of New York, March 21, 2012.

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s non-prosecution deal with three former Citigroup traders for cooperating in an investigation of their past employer gave one of the clearest signs yet of the direction the Trump administration will take in enforcement actions. The case shows U.S. agencies’ new willingness to strike such agreements in prosecuting complicated cases.

The case reflects a shift at the agency, which is expected to be followed by other regulators in using the kind of cooperation agreements that have been used for years by the U.S. Justice Department in criminal cases.

But some are skeptical whether the new focus on cooperation agreements with individuals will produce high-level prosecutions and instead see it being used as an excuse to pull back from the costly penalties firms paid that allowed the top executives to avoid personal culpability.

Most agree, however, that the era of multi-billion dollar settlements is drawing to a close. The top level appointees at regulatory agencies have criticized such deals as punishing shareholders and doing little to change bad behavior.

The Cftc Case: How It Might Work

The CFTC case provided a model of how new enforcement might shift, and the agency cited it as the first-ever non-prosecution deal based on a new policy laid out in January. The agency said three former traders, Jeremy Lao and Shlomo Salant of New York, and Daniel Liao of Japan, cooperated in a probe of illegal “spoofing.”

While the three were involved in the alleged illegal acts they “readily admitted their own wrongdoing, identified misconduct of others, and provided other valuable information, all of which expedited our investigation and strengthened our cases against the other wrongdoers,” the CFTC said.

With their help the agency settled charges with Citigroup for $25 million and with two other traders, Stephen Gola and Jonathan Brim, who paid fines of $350,000 and $200,000, respectively, and were banned for six months.

“For many types of complex cases, there is simply no substitute for cooperating witnesses, who can tell the inside story of the fraud or misconduct at issue,” said CFTC Director of Enforcement James McDonald. Legal and compliance experts are awaiting more signs of how the cooperation agreements will be used and for guidelines on how to participate in the programs.

Will Higher-Level Execs Be "Turned Out"?

Still to be seen, however, are any use of cooperation agreements to make cases against top managers. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has expressed continuing support for the goal of the Yates memo. Issued two years ago by former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, the memo directed U.S. criminal prosecutors to pursue charges against individuals and withhold cooperation credit for firms that do not assist in pursuing those responsible.

Sessions has voiced support for the strategy even though President Donald Trump fired Yates as acting interim attorney general for her refusal to support U.S. enforcement of the travel ban from Muslim countries.

Steve Obie, a partner with Jones Day, said the new policy, which has been in effect at the Justice Department, “is still evolving at agencies. The agencies need to be able to define what is required to get these kinds of agreements and who will qualify. Since this is novel, more clarity will come about as more agreements are made.”

Looking Through "Broken Windows"

Whatever happens with individual prosecutions, legal experts anticipate a shift away from so-called "Broken Window" violations that former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White championed. The strategy of following small violations led to larger cases settled with multi-million dollar fines by banks and brokers.

The CFTC, headed by acting Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, a Republican appointee who has been heading the agency since the start of the year, and was on the job well before the SEC’s new chief, Clayton, was seen heading the "sea change" for enforcement.

The CFTC followed up its non-prosecution case with the Citigroup traders with a decision to take no action against another Wall Street firm was seen as another signal of regulators easing up on minor reporting infractions. The agency last week granted no-action relief(here) that exempted Cantor Fitzgerald and the North American Derivatives Exchange, known as NADEX, from reporting requirements on binary options for which the regulatory requirements were unclear to some in the market.

Sec's Non-Prosecutions Already in Effect

The SEC has had a similar non-prosecution initiative in place for three years but has used the tactic in only a handful of cases of employees or firms coming forward in Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations. The non-prosecution agreements are expected to be used more at the SEC once Clayton exerts his authority.

“What we are hearing from (newly seated SEC Chairman Jay) Clayton’s testimony and statements attributed to him is that the move might certainly be away from that,” said Jimmy Fokas, partner in BakerHostetler’s white collar defense and corporate investigations practice. The agency appears set “to move more toward (prosecuting) individual wrongdoers and moving away from the large civil penalties seen in recent years.”

The legal and compliance community will be watching closely to see whether the change in enforcement is a tactical move to offer non-prosecutions as a way to win cases against higher-level individuals at firms, or a strategy by the Trump administration to get a quick win in easing regulation by pulling back enforcement.

Enforcement Disclosures Seen as Vague

President Donald Trump’s initial measures — executive orders and proposed regulation — were seen having little immediate impact. The levers of enforcement may simply be a much quicker way for the executive branch to ease regulatory constraints.

The moves have drawn criticism because there have been few public disclosures and policies have changed with little public comment. The CFTC has offered the guidance(here) that individuals can win cooperation based on:

-- the value of the cooperation to the Division’s investigation(s) and enforcement action(s);

-- the value of the cooperation to the Commission’s broader law enforcement interests;

-- the culpability of the company or individual and other relevant factors; and

-- uncooperative conduct that offsets or limits credit that the company or individual would otherwise receive.

Those guidelines are vague, said some critics, since "broader interests" and "relevant factors" offer little clarity on how to win non-prosecutions. The SEC has offered similar guidelines for its programs(here). The SEC has been considering boosting incentives for individuals and firms to cooperate in exchange for non-prosecution, legal sources have said. The agency declined to comment.

Big Fish Not on Menu Yet

The inability of financial regulators to press cases against individuals has been a source of criticism for years, said Dennis M. Kelleher, president and chief executive officer of Better Markets, an investor advocacy group. Letting companies “pay millions of dollars of shareholders money to settle a case with no admission of wrongdoing” did little to demonstrate a serious effort to root out the sources of fraud and corruption, he said.

“Some of the talk I am hearing makes it seem that the pendulum may already have swung too far in the other direction,” Dennis Kelleher said.

“Just as punishing shareholders and letting individuals off the hook is unwise, so is letting companies off the hook entirely. You need a proper mix of holding individuals meaningfully accountable and making sure companies are incentivized to police individuals. It’s a balancing act,” he added.

Legal, Compliance Community Watching

Legal and compliance experts say it is early days but the methods are changing and the result will depend on how the cases translate to higher-level convictions.

While the trend is beginning to emerge, the extent of change the Trump administration brings to enforcement cases against individuals remains to be seen, said John J. Carney, Partner, Co-Leader of BakerHostetler's white collar defense and corporate investigations practice team.

The agencies move slowly like “battleships turning,” he said. “ We will have to watch what happens in the six months and the first year and analyze it to get a better view."

(Richard Satran is a financial journalist covering daily and emerging issues for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence.)