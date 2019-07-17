Chat room messages are 'smoking gun' in $25 million Merrill CFTC spoofing penalty

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) this week has chalked up another impressive settlement over the market manipulation tactic known as “spoofing.” The $25 million penalty for Merrill Lynch Commodities in the case is the second largest related to spoofing.

Like many of the prior cases, where the firms cooperated with the investigations and were given credit for doing so, the proverbial “smoking gun” in the case was the record of online chat rooms where traders discussed markets, prices, and their strategies and actions.

Below we review the CFTC and parallel Department of Justice (DOJ) spoofing cases involving Bank of Americas’ Merrill Lynch Commodities unit. We also offer several compliance reminders related to chat rooms and market manipulation or spoofing.

CFTC EMPHASIS ON SPOOFING

“Spoofing” is a form of market manipulation, often via computer algorithms, in which orders are rapidly displayed and canceled just before execution. It can be carried out hundreds or even thousands of times daily.

The CFTC and the largest futures exchange, the CME, were empowered to crack down on this activity under Section 747 of Dodd-Frank{*To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: http//:bit.ly/TR-RegIntel} which amended the Commodity Exchange Act to make it unlawful for a person to engage in any trading, practice or conduct that “is of the character of, or is commonly known to the trade as, ‘spoofing’ (bidding or offering with the intent to cancel the bid or offer before execution).”

The amendment gave civil and criminal enforcement authorities a mandate, but the first challenge for prosecutors was to more precisely define spoofing.

The CFTC began by publishing interpretive guidance in 2013{here} on spoofing and other disruptive trading practices. The CFTC clarified that a spoofing violation requires a market participant to act with some degree of intent beyond recklessness. It also states that legitimate, good-faith cancellation or modification of orders or properly placed stop-loss orders would not be considered unlawful spoofing. In order to distinguish legitimate trading from spoofing, the CFTC would evaluate the market context, the person's pattern of trading activity including fill characteristics and other relevant facts and circumstances.

The spoofing ban covers “bid and offer activity on all products, traded on all registered entities.” The CFTC provided examples of unlawful spoofing, such as creating an appearance of false market depth, delaying another participant’s executions, overloading quotation systems, and submitting or canceling bids or offers with the intent to create artificial price movements upward or downward.

The CFTC has also cautioned that “even a single instance” of spoofing could constitute a violation. However, most cases brought by prosecutors or regulators so far have involved widespread abusers.

THE MERRILL SETTLEMENT

The CFTC settlement, which was announced recently{here} detailed the alleged spoofing and manipulation by Merrill between 2008 through 2014 in the precious metals markets. The alleged spoofing involved numerous instances of fraudulent orders that were canceled before execution.

The CFTC cited transcripts of conversations between traders in online chat rooms. In one instance on November 16, 2010 one of the traders, Trader A, stated: “guys the algos are really geared up in here. [I]f you spoof this it really moves .... “ In another chat, on or about February 11, 2011, Trader A discussed spoofing again, offering to help Trader B, a trader at an entity affiliated with Merrill Lynch Commodities:

Trader A: that was me pushing it

Trader A: dont do it yourself I will help you

Trader A: dont spoof it

Trader A: what did you get 70 lots there?

Trader B: ok

Trader B: yep

“Consistent with this chat, Trader A did, in fact, engage in spoofing in the market for silver futures contracts,” the CFTC order said.

Merrill agreed to pay approximately $25 million to settle the CFTC case. The penalty consisted of a civil monetary penalty of $11.5 million, over $2.3 million in restitution, and disgorgement of $11.1 million, with restitution and disgorgement credited for any such payments made to the Justice Department.

Merrill also entered into a non-prosecution agreement (NPA) with the DOJ on its parallel proceeding. The agreement requires Merrill Lynch Commodities and Bank of America to cooperate with the government’s ongoing investigation of individuals. They must report to the Justice Department evidence or allegations of violations of the wire fraud statute, securities and commodities fraud statute, and anti-spoofing provision of the Commodity Exchange Act in Bank of America’s Global Markets’ Commodities Business.

The DOJ agreement{here} also called for Merrill Lynch and Bank of America to improve existing compliance program and internal controls "to ensure they are designed to detect and deter, among other things, manipulative conduct" in their global commodities business.

Both the DOJ and the CFTC cited Merrill’s cooperation with the investigation and remedial efforts of conducting training concerning appropriate market conduct and implementing improved transaction monitoring and communication surveillance systems and processes. “The cooperation is reflected in the form of a substantially reduced civil monetary penalty,” the CFTC said.

The Merrill case is strikingly similar to a trio of cases wrapped up last year by the CFTC that also involved spoofing and chat rooms{here}. The three banks paid $46.6 million, and six individuals were charged, in a U.S. DOJ probe into alleged manipulation of the futures and commodities market. Deutsche Bank and UBS agreed to pay $30 million and $15 million respectively to settle the civil charges in the case, while HSBC agreed to pay $1.6 million, the CFTC said.

All three banks also received reduced penalties from the CFTC for providing significant assistance in the investigations, which relate to activity that dates back as far as 2008. UBS self-reported the alleged misconduct by its traders to the regulator, the CFTC said.

The three banks and former staff traders, as well as individuals at other firms, were charged following a multi-agency probe into spoofing in metals and equities futures, the Department of Justice said.

COMPLIANCE SUGGESTIONS

Compliance departments should thoroughly review and be sure to gain a complete understanding of the trading programs or algorithms in use. Firms need to adopt controls such as pre-trade risk controls and order cancellation systems. A review should begin by focusing on trading strategies that deploy algorithms, involve a high volume of market activity, and have lower fill rates. Firms should consider whether any activity could raise red flags for regulators, especially if trading algorithms call for cancellation of bids and offers, and be sure to document the reasoning behind cancels.

A review of cancellation of bids and offers is especially important in pre-market, and opening and closing periods. There also needs to be a review looking for any connection between cancellation activity and market prices.

Compliance professionals will need to develop, test, and monitor in real-time any algorithms and trading activity. They should also be sure to test the algorithm before use and have a real-time monitoring system for the trading algorithms.

The CFTC has moved towards aligning itself with law enforcement and other regulators in its use of cooperation credit and recognition of self-reporting. This may require compliance departments to review policies and procedures in commodity businesses so that they are similarly aligned with policies in other sectors.

Compliance departments should view the agency’s accountability and leniency policies as an attempt by the regulator to encourage self-reporting of violations. The CFTC noted that cooperation credit will not be given merely for following the law, but rather for what an individual or corporation “voluntarily does, beyond what it is required to do.”

Nasdaq published a white paper last year on spoofing. Alan Jukes, a former director of market surveillance at ICE Europe, and now Nasdaq’s lead product manager focusing on alerts and alert logic, wrote in the paper, “Currently it takes a fairly high level of understanding of the behavior, in order to determine if spoofing is happening at an organization. There might be alerts that are being generated, but because firms get so many alerts, it’s very difficult to identify the specific behavior, especially when looking for patterns over time.”

With this increased awareness surrounding trading desks and quality of executions, compliance officers must review policies and procedures and stay abreast of the evolving and technology-driven trading landscape.

The misuse of chat rooms has also been a central component in many recent cases where market manipulation, collusion, or “spoofing” was involved. The electronic record of communication has proven to be a proverbial smoking gun for prosecutors and regulators in a string of cases, which is likely to continue.

The CFTC’s successful efforts to combat spoofing have sent a strong message of deterrence to all traders. With each success the regulator is making it more difficult for future defendants. The regulator is also signaling and firms are getting the message that they should come forward and self-report violations, as the agency is showing leniency in the form of cooperation credit. As an additional deterrent, the CFTC’s coordination with the DOJ in bringing criminal cases to hold individuals accountable for their actions further strengthens the message.

