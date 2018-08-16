SEC settlement with energy firm, Mount Kellett has tangle of conflicts, reporting violations

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settlement this month with special-situations investment firm Mount Kellett Capital Management and an energy company involved a tangle of violations linked to transactions tainted with conflicts of interest and to the disclosure failures that kept them hidden.

The SEC announced on July 16{here} that John Schiller Jr., founder of Energy XXI Ltd., was charged with failing to disclose more than $10 million in personal loans that he received from company vendors and a board candidate.

The commission also alleges that Schiller received a $3 million loan from Norman Louie, a portfolio manager at Mount Kellett Capital Management LP, Energy XXI’s largest shareholder, that was also not disclosed to shareholders.

Louie was charged for his role in hiding the loan, and Mount Kellett was charged with not disclosing its plans to place Louie on Energy XXI Ltd.’s board, potentially compromising Louie's independence on the board{here}.

In addition, the SEC said, Energy XXI failed to report at least $1 million in extra executive compensation in perks Schiller received from the firm over a five-year period.

The failures to disclose these details, each of which raised significant potential and actual conflicts of interest, were compounded by Mount Kellett violations of the beneficial ownership provisions of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act{here} when it acquired more than five percent of a class of equity securities and failed to file a timely disclosure about the acquisition.

Mount Kellett agreed to pay $160,000 to the SEC for its disclosure failings, and Louie agreed to pay $100,000 to settle the agency’s probe; neither party admitted wrongdoing. Schiller agreed to a $180,000 fine and a five-year ban on serving as an officer or director of a public company.

Energy XXI Ltd filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016. It was dissolved in 2017 and its successor, Energy XXI Gulf Coast, was formed with a new management team.

THE PLAYERS AND THE CHARGES

Louie at the time of the alleged violations was a lead portfolio manager for Mount Kellett, an investment adviser holding the stake in Energy XXI, a public oil and gas company.

Louie joined Mount Kellett in August 2008 and was separated from the firm in March 2015.

From December 2014 to December 2015, Louie was a member of the Energy XXI board of directors and served on several subcommittees of the board — compensation and audit.

Mount Kellett is a distressed-asset investment specialist founded in 2008 by former Goldman Sachs star Mark “Goldfinger” McGoldrick. Mount Kellett managed about $7.5 billion in regulatory assets as of July 31, 2014.

During the relevant period, Mount Keller was Energy XXI’s largest shareholder, beneficially owning 6.3 percent of Energy XXI’s common stock, above the 5 percent threshold mandating reporting of such holdings.

The SEC's complaint against Louie and Mount Kellett included allegations they committed multiple violations of the beneficial ownership provisions of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act, and failed to file a Schedule D{here} disclosing beneficial ownership details.

Specifically, Mount Kellet failed to report its ownership of a certain class of equity securities with the SEC within 10 days by disclosing the purpose of the acquisition of such securities, including any plans that would affect the issuer’s board of directors.

Section 13(d) is designed to allow shareholders and potential investors to evaluate substantial shareholdings and their implications on their own investments.

By the time Mount Kellet filed the Schedule 13G filing, it was 45 days after the obligation had passed, the SEC said.

Mount Kellet also failed to adopt and implement written policies and procedures to identify and address conflicts of interest, such as that which arose from the loan between Louie and Schiller.

The SEC complaint against Schiller charges him with violating Section 17(a)(2) and (3) of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Exchange Act rules 14a-3, and 14a-9.

It said Schiller failed to disclose loans from Louie and materially understated his compensation by omitting from proxy statements payments received for personal expenses.

He asked Louie for money to meet margin calls on a highly leveraged account secured by his company stock, the SEC said.

The SEC also said Louie’s failure to tell Energy XXI about the loan caused Energy XXI to omit it from an 8-K financial report, in violation of Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act and rules 12b-20 and 13a-11 governing the filing of accurate current reports.

In the Mount Kellett/Energy XXI cases, after Louie loaned the money to Schiller, Schiller helped Louie begin the process to get on Energy XXI’s board, despite the company’s stated position that it did not seek new directors or an increase in the size of the board.

Even before getting nominated for an independent board seat he was treated as a de facto member; he was present at meeting considering proposals and joined subcommittees.

He was given an officer and director questionnaire and repeatedly asked to complete it by Energy XXI’s senior legal officer, the SEC said.

But he never did, so the loan to Schiller was never disclosed, and an 8-K filing went out in December 2014 saying “there are no understandings or arrangements between Mr. Louie and any other person,” and naming him a new, independent board member.

Energy XXI finally issued the disclosure itself in September 2015{here}, saying it was investigating the loans.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast said in a statement that all of the alleged misconduct predated the new company’s emergence from bankruptcy proceedings, and it was not a party to any of the SEC actions.

“EGC is a new company with an entirely new executive management team and board of directors. ... and none of the conduct in question occurred after EGC’s emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization on December 30, 2016. The new company has taken steps to improve corporate governance, executive pay and perks, vendor procurement, and to minimize conflicts of interest,” it said.

COMPLIANCE LESSONS

The SEC’s order against Louie and Mount Kellett noted that the business lacked adequate policies or procedures against conflicts of interest. “There was nothing generally in the policies or procedures that would advise an employee that a transaction such as a personal loan to a senior officer of a portfolio company gives rise to a serious conflict of interest and must be disclosed and verified by Mount Kellett,” the SEC said.

The message here is obvious: Policies and procedures must definitively describe and gives examples of behavior that runs afoul of regulatory mandates and in-house rules.

Regulated companies should consider segregating their rules-based documents for specific purposes — clearly separating documents about money laundering and insider trading, another one about conflicts of interest, and another about the business’s social media policies, for example.

These documents may refer to each other, but keeping them distinct enables employees to find and share them and to see each one as individually important.

Each document could give clear examples of behavior that could violate rules. Citing relevant enforcement actions and the lessons learned can offer compelling reminders reminders of what to do and not do.

Certain employees, depending on their roles, may need more regular reminders of compliance and disclosure requirements — ranging from the diligence process required for third party vendors to the disclosure of a possibly problematic outside business activity.

AVOID LEGALESE

Policy statements should avoid legalese, and any legal explanations needed should explain clearly, with examples, what is prohibited and where lines are drawn.

Formal training programs should repeat and reinforce the messages given in the policies and procedures. Clear and simple messages are more likely to be remembered and cause less frustration.

Policies should be tied to incentives or discipline based on performance metrics.

Compliance and legal departments should consider including such policy handbooks in annual re-attestations that all appropriate personnel have read, understood, and agreed to comply with these corporate expectations.

VETTING

The lapses linked to Louie’s board candidacy are a lesson that every person must go through the same vetting process for important positions and no one is above the rules. Those guidelines should be spelled out and reinforced through training at every level of the organization.

Legal or compliance officers that face push-back from an influential person must report these instances promptly. If the CEO is the one pushing back, regulators can be called.

Although it was Louie who caused the inaccurate and misleading Form 8-K to be filed, according to the SEC, Energy XXI failed to require him to inform it of conflicts of interest, enabling him to get favored treatment as a board candidate, and circumventing their own rules.

Since policy infractions can happen at any business, it is vitally important for companies to periodically remind personnel of the need to report misconduct that has been observed. Compliance and legal officers should consider adding language about this in every significant compliance policy.

(Julie DiMauro is a regulatory intelligence expert for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence, based in New York. Follow Julie on Twitter @Julie_DiMauro. Email Julie at julie.dimauro@thomsonreuters.com.)