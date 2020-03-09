U.S. states, insurers rush to ease restrictions on access to coronavirus testing, care

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - U.S. health insurers voluntarily eased some restrictions related to coronavirus testing on Thursday as states insurance regulators raced to issue broad emergency orders removing more cost barriers preventing infected individuals with insurance from seeking medical attention on time.

Orders from Washington and California mandated that health insurers to waive all cost-sharing including copayments and deductibles associated with lab testing and visits to the doctors and hospitals for the purpose of COVID-19 testing. The order is wider in scope than that of New York, which required insurers to waive co-payments for coronavirus laboratory testing earlier this week.

The state orders, however, are limited to state-regulated plans and Medicaid. Over 60 percent of the country’s population, however, are self-insured through their employer and their insurance plans are regulated by the federal government.

Both states on the West Coast have seen cases of the infection spread rapidly in recent days with Washington counting 70 individuals affected by the virus on Thursday, while California reported 60 cases of the nation’s total of 230 cases. Both states declared an emergency over the crisis.

Health insurers said they will voluntarily cover diagnostic testing and are looking at easing network, referral, prior authorization, and cost-sharing requirements, according to their representative group America’s Health Insurance Plans. The group said it is encouraging the use of telehealth and at-home care to provide care while avoiding the spread of infection.

WASHINGTON STATE’S GUIDANCE

Besides removing cost-barriers to seeking medical care, Washington’s insurance commissioner Mike Kreidler also ordered insurers to suspend any prior authorization requirement for treatment or testing of COVID-19{here} and allow a one-time early refill for prescription drugs.

If an insurer lacks enough medical providers in its network to provide testing and treatment for COVID-19, it must allow consumers to be treated by another provider at no additional cost, the Office of the Insurance Commissioner added.

Most importantly, the order applies to short-term health plans as well those not recognized in the state as a “health plan” because they fail to comply with the Affordable Care Act. The order lasts 60 days until May 4 and can be extended by the commissioner for an additional 30 days, as long as state Governor Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation remains in effect.

Those without health insurance have been urged to seek assistance through the state’s health benefit exchange or see if they’re eligible for special enrollment.

CALIFORNIA STATE’S GUIDANCE

The California Department of Insurance’s order directs health insurers to immediately eliminate cost-sharing requrements to zero for all medically necessary screening and testing for the coronavirus{here}. This includes waiving cost-sharing for the emergency room, urgent care or provider office visits for COVID-19.

The order also directs health plans to increase resources to screen and treat patients as needed and to encourage the use of telehealth services to reduce the spread of the virus. Plans also must take steps to ensure patients receive necessary medication if there is a shortage of a particular drug.

The CDI also said individuals who are unable to work as a result of quarantine can file a disability insurance claim with a physician’s certification. Disability insurance benefit amounts are approximately 60-70 percent of wages (depending on income) and range from $50 - $1,300 a week, according to a statement. Individuals who care for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19 can file a paid family leave claim for similar benefits.

INSURERS EASING RESTRICTIONS

Some health insurers have begun easing restrictions on seeking care in response to the situation and others are expected to follow.

Cigna said on Thursday it will waive all co-pays, coinsurance, and deductibles for the laboratory testing of coronavirus in patients. The benefit will apply to all employer-sponsored plans in the United States, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and the individual & family plans available through the Affordable Care Act.

The cost-sharing waiver will be limited to COVID-19 laboratory tests administered upon the advice of a physician, a spokesperson said.

Cigna encouraged the use of telehealth services for the treatment of symptoms and said it will set up a 24/7 resource center specifically dedicated to assisting customers with any administrative barriers related to coronavirus-related claims.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina said on Wednesday it will expand virtual access to doctors and expedite approvals for acute care relating to hospitalization and medical equipment at home for those suffering from COVID-19. Blue Cross NC will also waive early medication refill limits to have a 1-month supply of medication on hand, in line with the CDC’s recommendation. Member cost-sharing is slated to apply as normal.

The insurer said these measures will be effective March 6 and remain in effect for 30 days after which it will re-evaluate its plan.

(By Antonita Madonna in New York, Regulatory Intelligence)