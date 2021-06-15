SEC targets corporate insider-trading loopholes with potential rules, enforcement review

NEW YORK(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - *To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel

"Stock Exchange" is seen over an entrance to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall St. in New York City, U.S.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has taken aim at the insider trading practices of corporate executives by working on rule changes and a review of potential abuses of existing rules governing stock trading plans. The initiative surfaced on Monday in comments by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in an interview.

The SEC’s moves point to a need for firms to review the so-called "Rule 10b5-1"(go-ri.tr.com/8VFgLM) plans they administer for corporate executives buying and selling stock. Firms handle the trades based on preset instructions that give the insiders no discretion over transactions.

In the interview with the Wall Street Journal, Gensler said that the long-standing rules “have led to real cracks in our insider-trading regime.” The stock trading plans created guidelines for corporate insiders to buy or sell large blocks of shares without violating rules on trading in material non-public information.

He also signaled an agency review of existing trading practices under the current rule, saying regulators would “ensure we are identifying and punishing abuses of 10b5-1 plans.”

The SEC rule, passed two decades ago, has required the stock plans to be administered as preset trades, initiated far enough in advance to minimize any advantage insiders might have to trade on non-public information.

The SEC required “good faith” efforts to avoid trading in which an insider gains an advantage from advance knowledge of corporate developments. Critics have argued that the 105b-1 rule allows too much flexibility for insiders to adjust positions by giving brokers multiple plans to enact trades. They have said some such plans appear to have been designed for a single, quickly made trade.

EXECUTIVES ‘GAME THE SYSTEM’

“Executives have been able to game the system, including engaging in de facto insider trading, by creating, changing, and canceling these stock trading plans in secret and virtually at will,” Dennis Kelleher, head of Washington-based nonprofit Better Markets, said. He argued that the SEC initiative was long overdue.

The SEC staff has rules under consideration to limit the window for executives to initiate transactions, Gensler said, since “there’s currently no cooling-off period required before they make their first trade.”

Gensler asked staff to consider more robust disclosures regarding the adoption, modification and terms of the trading plans. An SEC proposal could also curb the number of plans executives can set up and reduce the risk of improper trading by requiring insiders to wait up to six months after a plan’s conception before trading, he added.

While there will be “a long runway” before such rule changes take place, compliance departments could face more immediate concerns, as SEC enforcement staff review how the stock plans comply with existing rules, said Philip Moustakis, a former SEC enforcement counsel now at the law firm of Seward & Kissel LLP.

TIME TO REVIEW PLAN COMPLIANCE

“Based on what Gensler said in the interview, enforcement will be looking at 105b-1 plans’ compliance with the current rule,” Moustakis told Regulatory Intelligence. “It might be a good time to look at the plans not only to see that they are well-founded and implemented but also so that they can demonstrate good faith in complying with the rule.”

While the rule has often been considered a “safe harbor,” he said, it does not entirely protect insiders from enforcement actions. The SEC will look for proof that the plans were not designed to violate the intent of the rule.

Those executives who set up multiple trading plans might draw attention from SEC enforcement. Under the rules, “trading discretion is taken away from the insider” and is to be managed by the broker dealer. The new initiative to “change the architecture” of the SEC rule came as a surprise, Moustakis said, since the SEC already has rules restricting trading in material non-public information.

Progressive Democrats and consumer advocates have long complained that the rules for adopting, amending or canceling trades are far too lax, allowing insiders to game the system and reap windfalls at the expense of ordinary investors. Institutional investors have also criticized the lack of transparency allowed by the rule. Insider selling became a major issue during the 2008 financial crisis, but it has not been a widespread concern recently, as stocks performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic and retail investors became avid investors.

Under Gensler, however, the SEC has taken aim at practices that had not surfaced recently before the SEC. The stock plans were the subject of a recent academic study, "Gaming the System: Three 'Red Flags' of Potential 10b5-1 Abuse"(LINK: here) by researchers from Stanford University, University of Pennsylvania and the University of Washington. They found "opportunistic, large-scale selling of company shares." The overall economic advantage, the report concluded, gave insiders a relatively small 4% outperformance compared with non-insiders, but also found that some insiders who used multiple trading plans or traded in short time frames had larger gains.

The rule that requires “good faith” on the part of individuals to avoid such abuses are already in place, Moustakis said. The potential new rules could add regulatory burdens, make compliance more complicated, and hamper compensation plans developed to align with investors’ interests. The existing rule already poses risk for short-term trades at times of material events. Under the existing rules, the act of setting up multiple plans that can be switched to suit changes in corporate results also poses enforcement risk. “They are not supposed to be used as a menu,” he said.

(Richard Satran, Regulatory Intelligence. This article includes reporting by Reuters)

*To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel