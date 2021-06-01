Cost of Compliance 2021: Shaping the Future

LONDON/NEW YORK - Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence has published its 12th annual survey report (here) on the cost of compliance focusing on the challenges the compliance functions at financial services firms around the world expect to face in the year ahead. The annual cost of compliance report produced by TRRI is the trusted and acknowledged voice of risk and compliance practitioners around the world.

The pandemic has changed ways of working, probably permanently. The changes have extended to the compliance function itself with new governance structures being adopted to ensure the flow of management information remains tailored to the evolving circumstances to facilitate better awareness of the risks at, in particular, the most senior levels within the firm.

The report highlights the need for change to support the wider cultural, operational (including technology) and staffing requirements. However, common to all these areas is the need for future investment and resource. Inherently a barrier to successful change is limitations on finances and in the aftermath of the pandemic firms will be looking at ways to reduce cost and maximise revenue.

---The greatest compliance challenge(s) I expect to face in 2021 is/are…

“Rolling out a champagne and caviar trade compliance program on a bread and water budget.”

Compliance Coordinator, United States---

The 2021 cost of compliance report looks at shaping the future set against a backdrop of widespread digital transformation, an evolving supranational regulatory change agenda and shifting political expectations of supervisors themselves.

Compliance officers need to shape their own future and alongside the problems the pandemic brought, it also has presented the financial services industry and compliance officers with an opportunity.

Regulators are seen to have had a ‘good’ crisis, ideally firms should be able to say the same. Regulators have already committed to post-pandemic reviews. Firms may well consider that now is the time to engage with regulators about change strategies in firms and to flag key issues and technological and other innovations and be able to capitalise on early feedback and direction.

In summary change is due. The social and economic environment provides firms and compliance officers with an opportunity to shape future changes. Planning and preparing a future direction that addresses all the challenges is vital and compliance officers need to be ahead of the game in their thinking.

