IA BRIEF: How advisers can meet continuity challenges as coronavirus impact spreads

SAN DIEGO/NEW YORK - As the number of coronavirus cases climbs globally, with more and more cases appearing in the United States investment advisers must be prepared for possible business disruptions.

A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong.

An adviser may briefly cover the threat of a pandemic in its business continuity plan (BCP), but without experience or further review it may not fully understand the challenges presented.

A 2009 survey by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in response to the H1N1 pandemic found absenteeism, telecommunications disruptions and remote work arrangements as the three most significant challenges during a serious outbreak.

CORONAVIRUS

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the coronavirus disease 2019 or (COVID-19) is a respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus that was first detected in China[here].

The symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, among others, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

The World Health Organization has recently declared the outbreak a pandemic, prompting continued downturns in the financial markets and increased infection fears throughout the country.

It makes sense, therefore, for a firm to review and prepare its continuity plan for possible government restrictions, logistical snags and communication difficulties that may make serving an advisory client a challenge.

FINRA SURVEY

The 2009 FINRA survey to determine pandemic preparedness in response to the outbreak of influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu can serve as a helpful guide for firms.

Notice to Members 09-59[go-ri.tr.com/hQnwxA] was derived from the survey results and designed to help firms understand the concerns and risk-mitigating actions and appropriate measures to prepare for the effects of a pandemic.

The CDC estimates that H1N1 infected nearly 61 million people in the United States and caused 12,469 deaths. Worldwide, up to 575,400 people died from pandemic swine flu.

ABSENTEEISM

According to FINRA, one of the most immediate impacts of a full-blown pandemic will be increased employee absenteeism, either voluntary or forced.

The number of employees absent during a pandemic could be crippling to an organization. FINRA cited a 2006 Homeland Security Council report[here] recommending that companies plan for 40 percent of their staff being absent for a two-week period at the height of a pandemic.

The FINRA report indicated many could stay away from work to care for themselves or dependents, or because they are concerned about falling ill or spreading the virus. In addition, transportation difficulties could contribute to absenteeism.

Government agencies may also seek to limit the spread of the virus by implementing school closures and international and/or domestic travel restrictions. Several such steps were announced last week by U.S. officials and institutions.

The CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) are offering travel warnings and recommendations for international traffic in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

In response, many firms are keeping employees and clients abreast of firm preparedness, seeking employees to self-report symptoms, suspending non-essential travel, recommending the use of online conference or video services for client interaction and minimizing group meetings.

TELECOMMUTING

Increased absenteeism will require essential employees to operate remotely. In most cases, this would require individuals to work from a backup location or home, putting increased stress on online applications.

The FINRA survey found that many survey respondents indicated that they had taken appropriate measures to ensure telecommunications and remote work arrangements would function as designed and intended during a pandemic, but that they remained vulnerable to telecommunications disruptions.

Although online work capabilities have increased since the 2009 survey, the potential congestion points and risks it highlights may still present for enterprise and residential networks. FINRA noted that components of remote access systems, such as VPNs and firewalls, may be overloaded, servers may limit the number of outside connections, and competition between telecommuters and recreational users may limit bandwidth needed for employees to service advisory clients.

It recommended that remote access be prioritized for critical users and applications, multimedia and social media networking may be curtailed during critical periods, and telecommuting schedules be staggered if necessary.

Lastly, FINRA suggested having layers of telecommunications redundancy, including dedicated service, business and home networks, wireless cards and mobile devices residing on multiple carriers.

REMOTE WORK ARRANGEMENTS

The best technique to help control the spread of coronavirus is social distancing, including travel restrictions, employee quarantining, revised sick leave policies, special pandemic leave time or specialized seating plans for densely populated floors/buildings.

As working from home or a remote location emerges as a common preventive step in the current environment, considerations beyond simple telecommunications capacity are vital. The remote access must allow proper access to firm records and applications that allow an individual to service clients. The firm must also ensure proper supervision of the individual during the time away from the home office.

In many cases, the best tool to ensure remote work arrangements are successful is through training and performing drills.

Lastly, firms must set protocols for obtaining information about the coronavirus and what events or levels trigger the implementation of the plan. The CDC and WHO release periodic coronavirus updates, offer risk assessments and its recommendations for response[www.who.int/].

(By Jason Wallace, Regulatory Intelligence)

*To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel