U.S. Federal Reserve caps dividend payments on largest banks amid uncertain economic outlook

The Federal Reserve last week said it would cap third-quarter dividend payments by some of the largest U.S. banks as it released the results of its annual stress testing exercise, which included a “sensitivity analysis” of the impact COVID-19 and the resiliency with which banks could maintain adequate capital buffers given mounting loan losses. The Fed warned that some banks were being inappropriately optimistic in their outlooks.

In the widely anticipated announcement[here], the Fed banned share repurchases for the third quarter of 2020 and said it is “also capping dividend payments to the amount paid in the second quarter and is further limiting them to an amount based on recent earnings. As a result, a bank cannot increase its dividend and can pay dividends if it has earned sufficient income.”

In addition, the Fed said all large banks will be required to resubmit and update their capital plans later this year to reflect current stresses, “which will help firms re-assess their capital needs and maintain strong capital planning practices during this period of uncertainty.”

The Fed will conduct additional analysis each quarter to determine if adjustments to this response are appropriate.

Many of the largest U.S. banks had already voluntarily suspended share repurchases. But unlike their European counterparts, U.S. regulators have continued to allow banks to distribute capital to shareholders.

Accompanying the Fed’s decision, Randal Quarles, vice chair for supervision, said, “The banking system has been a source of strength during this crisis, and the results of our sensitivity analyses show that our banks can remain strong in the face of even the harshest shocks.”

However, Fed governor Lael Brainard criticized the Fed’s move in a separate statement[here], the only one of five governors who voted against the payout decision.

“Despite the substantial likelihood that banks will need larger capital buffers to absorb losses under plausible scenarios, the authorization permits distributions that will deplete capital buffers,” Brainard said. “Using backward-looking earnings as the basis for payouts in a forward-looking capital framework is problematic at a time when future earnings are likely to decline and required buffers are likely to rise. This action creates a significant risk that banks will need to raise capital or curtail credit at a challenging time.”

COVID SCENARIOS

In addition to its normal stress testing scenarios, the Fed’s COVID sensitivity analysis included three hypothetical recessions, or downside scenarios. The scenarios included a V-shaped recession and recovery; a slower, U-shaped recession and recovery; and a W-shaped, or double-dip recession.

With the rate of coronavirus infections rising across a number of large U.S. states, concern has grown over whether certain parts of the economy might need to be locked down in order to halt the spread of the virus, raising the prospect of the W-shaped recession.

The Fed’s analysis did not include recommendations for individual banks, but rather was focused on a group of the largest institutions. In aggregate, the central bank said loan losses for 34 banks ranged from $560 billion to $700 billion in the sensitivity analysis and aggregate capital ratios declined from 12.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to between 9.5 percent and 7.7 percent under the hypothetical downside scenarios.

“Under the U- and W-shaped scenarios, most firms remain well capitalized but several would approach minimum capital levels,” the Fed said. “The sensitivity analysis does not incorporate the potential effects of government stimulus payments and expanded unemployment insurance.”

Without naming any particular bank, the Fed said some institutions relied on “more optimistic than appropriate” outlooks and that their capital planning “has not been thoughtful.”

INDUSTRY REACTION MIXED

Reaction to the Fed’s decision was mixed. Industry watchdogs, long critical of the Fed’s past decisions to weaken some of the rules put in place after the financial crisis, were quick to criticize the Fed’s decision.

“[T]he stress tests for Wall Street’s biggest banks released today were a credibility test for the Fed,” said Dennis Kelleher, CEO of Better Markets, in a statement. “[W]ould it force the banks to maintain adequate capital to ensure they are able to continue to be a ‘source of strength’ or would they bend to the unceasing Wall Street demands to eject capital regardless of the pandemic crisis?”

“By allowing Wall Street’s most dangerous too-big-to-fail banks to reduce their capital by paying dividends at a time like this, when uncertainty about the future condition of the economy, the financial system and these banks has never been higher, the Fed failed that test,” Kelleher said.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services Forum, an industry group representing the largest U.S. banks, said:

“The stress test results underscore the strength, safety and resiliency of the nation’s largest banks. Financial Services Forum members again have proven that they can absorb losses and continue to support U.S. businesses and consumers during a time of severe financial stress.”

Some former Fed officials also raised concerns. Daniel Tarullo, who preceded Randal Quarles as vice chair of supervision, questioned the Fed’s decision.

“The Fed seems to have forsaken the original purpose of stress testing, namely, to ensure the resiliency of the banking system in the face of uncertain, but potentially severe, risks. The stress testing regime that is emerging appears little more than a compliance exercise,” said Tarullo in a blog post for the Brookings Institution, where he is a senior fellow.

Among some of Tarullo’s questions was why the Fed had decided against releasing individual bank results.

“If the sensitivity analysis isn’t good enough to derive meaningful bank-by-bank results that can be released to the public, how is it good enough to set capital requirements,” Tarullo said.

