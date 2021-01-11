U.S. health agency mandates review of regulations every 10 years

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - *To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel

The outgoing Trump administration has finalized a rule that will require all new regulations by agencies under the Department of Health and Human Services to be reviewed for relevance every 10 years or face automatic expiration. The department, however, will now have five years to review all existing regulations, instead of the two-year timeline proposed earlier.

The regulation was proposed on Nov. 4 and criticized for its timing on the day of the 2020 U.S. Presidential elections. With the “sunset” rule -- as it is called -- being finalized in the last few days of the current administration, almost all of this exercise will have to be executed by the new HHS team in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden’s nominee to lead the HHS, Xavier Becerra, has already criticized the rule saying it would take time away from the agency’s efforts to focus on pandemic-related healthcare relief efforts. The rule could face a challenge in Congress under the Congressional Review Act, a propsect increased by the Democratic party’s capture of control in the Senate in last week’s Georgia elections. It is unclear, however, what priority Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will place on trying to overturn Trump administration regulations issued in its final days.

Under the final rule(here), any regulation issued by HHS will cease to be effective after 10 years unless the HHS performs an assessment of the regulation and verifies its necessity. A more detailed review will be required in cases of regulations that have a more “significant” economic impact upon a substantial number of small entities, the HHS said.

All existing regulations, since the agency’s inception in 1953, would have to be reviewed within five years. The department had extended the review horizon after facing criticism for proposing a two-year period to review over 70 years worth of regulation, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The first reviews are not due until 2026, which is expected to be long after the pandemic has subsided,” the HHS said about the revised timeline.

The rule will apply to regulations from all agencies governed by the HHS, excluding the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) device-specific, food standard, and over-the-counter drug-specific regulations. Regulations that cannot be legally rescinded and some categories exempt from standard rulemaking requirements under the Administrative Procedure Act are also excluded from the rule. The rule will not apply to guidance from HHS.

Rules issued in conjunction with other agencies will be reviewed jointly with those agencies. HHS-issued guidance over the years will not be subject to the new rule.

Senior HHS officials on a call with the media said the purpose of the review is to terminate burdensome regulations unless their necessity is publicly demonstrated.

