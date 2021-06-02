IA BRIEF: Heightened supervision plans may expand to branches amid COVID-19

NEW YORK(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - *To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel

A man is photographed on a square decorated with a giant world map, with marks showing former Portuguese colonies, in Lisbon March 6, 2012.

As the remote working environments common to the COVID-19 pandemic challenge the task of supervising the advisory representative, the concept of heightened supervision is being adapted to the new, decentralized environment.

Even as the pandemic eases as vaccinations expand in the United States, many advisory representatives continue to operate remotely or have transitioned to a mixed schedule, making it more difficult to institute traditional supervision strategies.

A centralized home office location often offers stronger compliance protections than branch offices, especially as representatives adopt and embrace new client communication platforms and virtual connectivity tools from home.

Therefore, an adviser branch location may have unique risks. Protecting against such risks will require firms to adapt rick-based heightened supervision plans, like those used to oversee representatives with disciplinary histories, to be effective in the homes or nontraditional office locations of its representatives.

HEIGHTENED INDIVIDUAL SUPERVISION

A plan for individual heightened supervision is suggested for all advisory firms, even if a firm chooses not to hire risky representatives. A written plan can help set limits for a firm considering hiring a representative with a disciplinary record or help it addressing an item requiring disclosure during an individual’s employment with the adviser.

For example, a Form U4 disclosure event can result from a written customer complaint or a personal bankruptcy that took place in the last 10 years.

Determining whether an individual requires a heightened supervision plan can vary based on the context of the event requiring disclosure and the business lines of the firm. The firm may also take into consideration whether the representative deals with clients on a regular basis and directly invests the client’s money.

The concept of heightened supervision[go-ri.tr.com/whZTFL] is often found in the broker-dealer sector, but it should also be employed when it involves a risky investment advisory representative (IAR). Generally speaking, a plan will be instituted for an individual that has a regulatory disciplinary past, faces a current investigation or is experiencing a personal financial difficulty.

An advisory representative under a heightened supervisory plan may be required to send quarterly letters to a sampling of its customers and have frequent discussions with the firm’s compliance department concerning current clients and the representative’s personal financial situation.

Firms often assign a mentor to work with the representative, provide specialized training to the individual and implement closer than normal control over area(s) that were the subject of prior problems.

The compliance department or supervisor may also include a closer review of the IAR’s correspondence, personal trading and accountopening documents.

HEIGHTENED BRANCH SUPERVISION

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced IARs to operate from temporary residential locations and adapt to using remote servers and virtual connectivity tools. This effectively creates a network of branch offices for even the smallest of advisers.

As a result of the shift, many of the temporary locations may become permanent, as IARs are becoming more accustomed to the new way of servicing clients.

Therefore, individuals working from home or at a non-traditional office permanently or even part time can fall into the branch definition and should be listed on the adviser’s Form ADV.

A branch office[go-ri.tr.com/AzaxT3] generally refers to a place of business other than the adviser’s principal office and at which the investment adviser regularly provides advisory services, solicits, meets with or otherwise communicates to clients.

The process for supervising new branches must go through the risk assessment process. In doing so, an adviser’s compliance department may be able to identify the branches that have increased risk and warrant a heightened supervision plan. Similar to determining the need for a heightened supervision plan for an individual, a compliance department must weight the identified risks at a remote-working branch and plan accordingly.

Any branch that has previous violations stemming from a regulatory or internal audit, whether amid a pandemic or not, will most likely be on a heightened supervision plan and be subject to more frequent internal audits.

A firm may also consider logistics of a branch location, for example an IAR may work from a shared space with other businesses or have a location that is less secure than current standards. The concept of a non-traditional office may be a perfect example. In this case, an individual working from home may share a conference room for client meetings at a centralized location with other types of business or investment advisers.

If a representative has a lower level of technological understanding, the use of new remote services and devices can be risky. In that case, a compliance department may consider additional training or limits on use for that particular representative’s office.

Additionally, a compliance department may consider the type of firm data the branch has access to, the number of devices and whether the individual or individuals at the branch work on a mixed schedule.

A new branch, or one that is yet to be audited under the adjusted COVID-19 work environment, may also be under heightened supervision.

A branch under a heightened supervision plan may be required to complete additional training, subject to limitation in remote access, required to attend frequent conversations with compliance and subject to pre-approval of certain activities, among others.

(By Jason Wallace, Regulatory Intelligence, in San Diego)

*To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel