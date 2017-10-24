States' rights, federal preemption and mandatory arbitration provisions in insurance contracts

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - U.S. insurers have kept a close eye on the continuing battle between the federal government and the states over mandatory arbitration provisions in financial services contracts.

State efforts to ban the clauses in credit card and bank deposit agreements rarely survive preemption by the Federal Arbitration Act, a 1925 law which recognizes the validity of arbitration provisions in contracts involving interstate commerce.

Federal efforts to ban the clauses in financial services contracts have also met stiff resistance. These include the embattled final anti-arbitration rule issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on July 10. CFPB jurisdiction, however, does not extend to insurers, at least when they are engaged in the “business of insurance.”

In fact, the federal government has not regulated most lines of insurance since 1945, when Congress ceded regulatory control to the states under the McCarren-Ferguson Act. That act lets states regulate insurance to the extent that the federal government does not do so explicitly.

Today, the federal government regulates flood insurance and large swaths of health care insurance, but leaves everything else to the states. The Federal Reserve and the Federal Insurance Office started monitoring insurers for systemic risk after the financial crisis. But federal encroachment (so far) has been the exception rather than the rule.

STATE LAW ON ARBITRATION OF INSURANCE DISPUTES A MOSAIC

An increasing number of insurers impose mandatory arbitration provisions in contracts for consumer lines of life, liability, property and other types of insurance. But state law varies regarding their enforceability.

A significant number of states ban mandatory arbitration provisions in contracts for many or specified personal lines of insurance. The statutes run the gamut. Some include an exception for insurance contracts in statutes that generally validate arbitration agreements. Others prohibit policies from “depriving” state courts of jurisdiction over insurance claims. Yet others allow arbitration provisions, but give only the policyholder the option to arbitrate. State regulators have also weighed in. For example, the New York Department of Financial Services has banned mandatory arbitration provisions in individual variable life insurance policies.

CHALLENGING STATE ANTI ARBITRATION LAWS

Insurers routinely challenge state anti-arbitration laws when policyholders cite the laws in lawsuits. The insurers’ primary argument is the same one successfully used by banks – federal preemption of state action by the Federal Arbitration Act. Policyholders who want to keep their disputes in court have a powerful weapon in the McCarren-Ferguson Act’s state regulation authority. But the “reverse preemption” (state law wins) principle in the act is triggered only if at least three things are true.

First, the federal law that the insurer hopes will preempt state law cannot specifically relate to the business of insurance. Second, the state anti-arbitration law in question must have been enacted for the purpose of regulating “the business of insurance.” And third, the application of the federal law in question conflicts with (works to “invalidate, impair or supercede”) the state law in question.

If all of these conditions are met, courts generally uphold state law and refuse to enforce the insurer’s mandatory arbitration provision.

THREE PRONG TEST

The general consensus on the first prong of the test is that the Federal Arbitration Act does not specifically relate to the business of insurance because it applies to arbitration agreements generally, rather than explicitly to arbitration provisions in insurance contracts.

On the second prong, courts generally agree that states that explicitly ban arbitration provisions in insurance contracts are in fact regulating the “business of insurance.” The thinking here is that an arbitration ban changes the nature of the relationship between the insurer and policyholders. For example, insurers have less leverage if they have to worry about potential exposure to punitive or other extra-contractual damages, which juries may be more willing than arbitrators to impose in cases involving unfair claims handling practices.

The third condition is easy to meet if the state law in question bans the arbitration of insurance disputes. The third condition is much harder to meet if state law regulates insurance (they all do), but is silent or ambiguous as to arbitration.

RESULTS MAY VARY

The cases challenging mandatory arbitration are fact- and policy-sensitive, and differences in statutory language have yielded a variety of results. For example, courts have upheld arbitration provisions in situations involving property insurance appraisal and workers’ compensation.

At least one court questioned whether a court’s obligation to confirm an arbitration award meant that the mandatory arbitration provision did not work to “deprive” state courts of jurisdiction over insurance claims.

The outcome may also depend on whether the insurer drafts its arbitration provision broadly enough to delegate to an arbitrator (instead of a court) the power to rule on its own authority to decide whether it has jurisdiction in the first place.

REGULATORY ARBITRAGE OF ARBITRABILITY

Insurers regularly exploit differences in state law to lower their exposure and increase their profits. For example, life insurers routinely off-load risk to captive reinsurers located in jurisdictions with low capital reserve requirements so that they can free up money to write new business, or to pay dividends or executive compensation.

In a similar way, insurers may also have incentive to shift their disputes from states that ban arbitration to states that do not. For example, insurers can try to include a general choice of law provision to have their policies governed by the law of an arbitration-friendly state.

The outcome, however, may depend on the disposition of the court located in the state where the policyholder might challenge the policy’s arbitration provision. Courts in some jurisdictions might refuse to enforce a choice of law clause if the selected law (the law of a state that allows arbitration) conflicts with the law or public policy of the forum state, especially if the forum state views state anti-arbitration law as procedural rather than substantive law.

Ultimately for insurers, getting to arbitration is just a means to the end of lowering their exposure. They have to be careful how they exploit the interplay between substantive and procedural law, as well as the rules of any independent arbitrator they might select. The failure to do so could lead to unintended exposure that they might have avoided by just staying in court.

(This article has been updated from the initially posted version to clarify New York’s approach to arbitration in insurance.)

(Lawrence Hsieh is a senior legal editor for the Practical Law division of Thomson Reuters and author of the Corporate Transactions Handbook. The views expressed here are his own.)