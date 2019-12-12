Santa Baby, don't forget insurance for the presents!!

NEW YORK(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - Christmas comes but once a year, but expensive presents face risks all year round.

A couple window shop at the DeBeers diamond boutique on Christmas eve on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California California December 24, 2008.

Whether it is a sable, a Swiss watch, or a sparkly diamond necklace, be sure to read your homeowners policy to make sure it provides enough coverage. You might need an endorsement to your homeowners policy to include extra jewelry as most policies have standard limits which might be insufficient. To obtain adequate coverage, consider adding a scheduled personal property endorsement to your policy, which may require an appraisal.

A ‘54 convertible, light blue, will probably need an antique & classic car automobile insurance policy.

Make sure that the vehicle is an antique automobile as definitions vary among state agencies and insurance companies. This could also require a professional appraisal. Be certain that the policy pays an agreed amount and not the cash value of your new vintage 4-wheeled baby.

A yacht or other watercraft (jet skis are special too!) require a look into a watercraft policy. A homeowners policy usually caps boat coverage at $1,000. That’s great for a kayak or canoe, but if your boat is larger and more expensive look into a watercraft policy tailored to the craft’s characteristics.

That gift of a duplex, as a residence requires a new homeowners policy, but if you are renting the duplex as an investment property investigate a landlord policy.

And checks... sign your “x” on the linE... and check your homeowners policy if you are keeping large amounts of money and securities in your home. There are limits to the amount of coverage for currency.

With proper insurance coverage, you can rest easy and dream of sugar plumb fairies.

