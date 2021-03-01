INSIGHT: U.S. insurers face more pressure, scrutiny on role in climate change

New York(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - U.S. insurers lag behind their European peers in pledging action to mitigate climate change, but a push to get them to do more is gaining pace. Early climate moves by President Joe Biden’s administration could also pave the way for more regulatory pressure from federal and state regulators this year.

Smoke and steam billow from Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant, operated by PGE Group, at night near Belchatow, Poland December 5, 2018.

While the U.S. financial sector has voiced some support for broad environmental principles, the action spotlight could soon move to insurers over their multi-faceted exposure to cimate factors. Climate advocates argue that the insurance industry’s coverage of fossil-fuel projects exacerbates climate problems, while industry stakeholders worry about increased asset and liability risk.

The Biden administration’s designation of climate change as a crisis could help spur insurers to voluntarily distance themselves from the fossil fuel industry, experts say. French insurer AXA over a year ago pledged to exit from coal investments by 2030, tightening commitments first made in 2015. Other Europe-based insurers like Allianz, Munich Re, Zurich, and to an extent Swiss Re have also adopted climate-friendly policies. Lloyds of London said it would stop underwriting coal projects. In the United States, Chubb and The Hartford have pledged to phase out insuring or investing in coal projects.

More U.S. insurers are expected to voluntarily adopt climate-friendly initiatives in the second half of 2021, ahead of this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

MORE STATE REGULATIONS ON THEIR WAY

States including California and Washington led the U.S. insurance industry’s participation in Paris Agreement international climate treaty even when former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out. New York recently appointed a Climate Initiatives Director and encouraged financial institutions to voluntarily adopt higher climate-conservation standards while it developed its own policy approach for the industry.

Biden’s endorsement of climate action could push more state regulators to adopt such measures. Advocates want state regulators go beyond demanding basic disclosures to seek detailed data on fossil fuel-related underwriting and investments, to establish stress tests that gauge insurers’ financial resiliency and to shift towards more climate-friendly investments.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a group of state regulators, has also set up a climate task force focused on tackling major issues facing insurance regulators - pre-disaster mitigation, solvency, and climate risk disclosure among others.

Advocates have sought for climate risk to be integrated into the risk-based capital (RBC) requirement for insurers. “Increasing the loss-absorbing capital required for assets and underwriting activities that are most exposed to climate-related risks would help promote the stability of the sector,” said Elana Sulakshana, Energy Finance Campaigner at Rainforest Action Network, an environmental group.

EMBOLDED CLIMATE ADVOCATES

The push to get insurers to end their association with fossil fuel projects has gotten a stronger platform since the Biden administration took over. Consumer advocates have been encouraged by Biden’s actions upon taking office, especially the decision to cancel the Keystone pipeline, and said the mood is starkly different from the four years of President Trump and even the previous eight years under President Barack Obama.

“This administration does not have to be forced to talk about climate. It is not afraid of talking about climate. He [Biden] weaves it into most of his conversations with world leaders” said Ross Hammond, senior strategist at the Sunrise project. “It doesn’t mean advocates are going to pack up their bags and go home… the industry is not going to welcome all this with open arms.”

Advocates are ready to double down in their fight to get insurers to stop backing the fossil fuel industry. Insure Our Future, a global campaign that calls on insurers to immediately divest from fossil fuels, to cease investing and insuring new coal and oil and gas projects, and commit to phasing out all support for oil and gas companies in line with the Paris Agreement.

Hammond said insurers will likely be forced to give up their support of fossil fuels as pressure builds from advocates, investors and employees, even before significant regulation is implemented.

COAL MISSING FROM BIDEN’S ACTIONS

Biden has faced some criticism for not taking an early stand on coal; Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from the coal state of West Virginia holds a key vote in the narrowly divided Senate that gives him signfiicant influence over the administration’s agenda.

However, some advocates believe Biden’s lack of action on coal, the single biggest source of carbon emissions, will be of lesser significance, as the market for coal insurance is already shrinking rapidly along with demand for the resource.

“Coal is a dying industry particularly in the United States, it does not need any support from the administration,” Hammond said. “The proof is going to be on the overseas front and whether the Biden administration is willing to use its power to restrict financing for coal overseas, because that’s where the big build-out is planned… in Asia.”

While the Biden administration may not be able to easily restrict investment or insurance of coal overseas while allowing it on domestic turf, policy experts believe simple steps such as imposing minimal reporting requirements on coal-related international activity could reign in insurers from doing business with coal-projects freely overseas.

POTENTIALLY LARGER FEDERAL ROLE

Analysts also expect the Federal Insurance Office -- stripped of most of its authority in the Trump administration -- to play a larger role in setting baseline standards for insurers. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also wants to establish a senior role in the department to look into climate risks to the financial system.

Senator Dianne Feinstein last month called on the Treasury Department to direct the insurance office to report on insurers’ role in climate change and ways to modernize climate-risk insurance regulation.

“One of the things the federal insurance body could do is set strong standards for disclosure of climate risks and fossil fuel business,” Sulakshana said. Federal Insurance Office recommendations on insurers’ actions would likely send a message that the federal government is serious about insurers moving away from their ties with the fossil fuel industry, advocates said.

(Antonita Madonna is a New-York based reporter for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence)

