INSIGHT: March Madness office pools: not an occasion to overlook rules and risks

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - College basketball championship season is about to kickoff and millions will be glued to their televisions watching the action in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, better known as March Madness. The excitement of cheering for local teams, national favorites, or an alma mater brings out many fans. However, an even larger number of occasional fans are drawn in by the thrill of competing in the office pool, turning workplaces everywhere essentially into gambling parlors where a firm’s own rules and potential risks are set aside with a wink.

A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 8, 2008.

Trying to pick the winners of the tournament games has been a longstanding tradition in many offices throughout the U.S. Similar to Super Bowl contests, or fantasy sports leagues, partaking in these contests or pools, or potentially the riskier act of running or sponsoring them, raises some interesting questions and considerations for senior management, legal, human resources, and compliance departments.

Although most firms turn a blind eye, others actually encourage participation as morale-boosting or camaraderie-building occasions. After all, it’s just fun and games, right? Well, sorry to say, wrong! That March Madness pool, or bracket challenge is likely a violation of federal and state gambling laws. They may also violate corporate policies, and are also known to be productivity killers.

Without seeking to ruin the fun, below are some considerations on office pools for senior management, legal, compliance, and HR departments to ponder.

THE QUESTION OF LEGALITY

The legal landscape for gambling was dramatically altered last year when the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 federal law that effectively outlawed sports betting in almost every state. Since then, at least ten states have moved to legalize regulated sports betting.

Nevertheless, operating an unlicensed pool or contest likely remains a violation of the laws. Therefore, it is entirely possible that states where legalized gambling now exist may act more vigilantly to protect these businesses — and revenues — by cracking down on large unlicensed pools which arguably could siphon participants form licensed gambling.

The Interstate Wire Act of 1961 prohibits individuals from engaging in the business of wagering or betting through the use of a wire communication for the transmission in interstate or foreign commerce. Therefore, a pool that includes participants from at least one state in which the underlying activity is illegal would likely violate the Wire Act.

Another federal statute known as the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 may also be applicable, as individuals and entities that process payments over the internet from pools that violate the law in at least one state could be subject to federal prosecutions.

Although the likelihood of a small office pool becoming an enforcement target is unlikely, by the letter of the law they are illegal. Therefore, individuals or companies that run or sponsor the pools should be aware of the risk, particularly those hosting large, interstate, or online contests.

RISKS TO COMPANIES AND HR DEPARTMENTS UNDER EMPLOYMENT LAWS

Companies or managers that create pools for employees for fun or in an attempt to increase morale should consider the risks first. Besides the legal issues, other risks can result from a company’s sponsorship or involvement.

If a firm’s code of ethics or conduct prohibits gambling in the workplace, which is common, uneven enforcement of the policy could expose a company to potential lawsuits for disparate treatment of employees. In Dent vs. Federal Mogul Corp, the company fired an employee for violating a policy prohibiting gambling on company property. The individual sued claiming management was aware of and tolerated the operating of a weekly football pool but he was targeted because of race and gender. The case highlights the risk of inconsistent policy enforcement.

Managers, and particularly HR departments should be aware that some employees may object to pools based on religious or moral grounds. These individuals could feel ostracized for not participating. Problems can arise when employees feel excluded from activities and their co-workers because of their desire not to participate. Therefore, an employer may be at risk of a possible hostile work environment claim if an employee declines to participate in gambling activities due to religious beliefs but faces pressure from other co-workers.

OTHER UNINTENDED RELATED RISKS

In 2017 the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) fined Nicholas Kayal for violating FINRA Rule 3270(here which provides that "no registered person may be an employee, independent contractor, sole proprietor, officer, director or partner of another person, or be compensated, or have the reasonable expectation of compensation, from any other person as a result of any business activity outside the scope of the relationship with his or her member firm, unless he or she has provided prior written notice to the member, in such form as specified by the member."

According to the FINRA Consent case #2016051974301{here.pdf}, Kayal provided handicapping picks on a sports handicapping website for individuals who wager on sporting events, in exchange for compensation. In total, Kayal received $350 in compensation for the services. Despite the small income, the outside business activity resulted in his termination, a FINRA suspension for 20 days, and a $5000 fine.

SUGGESTIONS AND BEST PRACTICES

If firms decide to sponsor or run an office pool, they should consider securing a state license if available, or waive all entry fees.

Firms should review their own company gambling policies and be sure that enforcement is commensurate with the policy as stated in the example above. Although low stakes or pools that are just for fun, are unlikely to draw the attention of law enforcement, firms must weigh the risks and rewards. Such risks include reputational and business risk. They should also realize that having unenforced policies may look bad or, perhaps worse, set a risky legal precedent.

Firms should be clear to notify employees that any such activities should not interfere with their work and overall productivity. Firms should also outline a complaint reporting procedure and clearly define the discipline associated with violations of policy.

They should also set parameters on the use of company-owned devices and remind employees that such devices are not to be used in gambling. Senior management should also coordinate with the IT department to consider blocking particular websites related to gambling or one that live-stream the games. IT should also be on a heightened lookout for cyber breaches as distracted or “click-happy” employees attempt to upload or update a bracket, inadvertently subjecting the employer’s computer system to a cyberattack.

A real risk with office pools, brackets, or fantasy leagues is the possible effect on any employee who is a compulsive gambler. Firms should take extra care to remind employees of the voluntary nature and consider offering alternative events such as watch parties. Firms may also want to remind employees about resources such as Gamblers Anonymous, if they worry they may have a gambling problem.

Firms should consider limiting the size of pools and location to single states, which might prevent the pool from violating federal laws.

Senior management may also attempt to distance themselves and the company from legal risk by expressly prohibiting their own participation in the pools.

The best idea, rather than turning a blind eye or sponsoring a potentially illegal activity, is to consider sponsoring a free pool that offers a non-monetary prize such as a gift card to the winner. This absence of a monetary entry fee and prize could help mitigate some of the risks associated with the pools and applicable gambling laws.

*To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel

(Todd Ehret is a Senior Regulatory Intelligence Expert for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence based in New York.)