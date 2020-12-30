New York state proposes revising credit-for-reinsurance regulations

NEW YORK(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has proposed allowing New York insurers to claim balance sheet credit for new reinsurance ceded to reinsurers in “reciprocal jurisdictions.”

These include the European Union, the United Kingdom, jurisdictions accredited by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and other qualified jurisdictions to be determined by the NYDFS superintendent.

The amendments proposed on December 9 were a response to the covered agreements between the United States, the EU (2017) and the UK (2018), which mandate reciprocity regarding prudential regulation. This includes the ability of an insurer, or “cedant,” based in one jurisdiction to record reinsurance protection obtained from a reinsurer in the other jurisdiction as an asset on the cedant’s balance sheet. The covered agreements essentially impose uniform rules on the availability of credit for reinsurance across covered jurisdictions.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners, representing U.S. state regulators, in 2019 adopted revisions to its Credit for Reinsurance Model Law and Credit for Reinsurance Model Regulation(here), which implement the reinsurance collateral provisions of the covered agreements. The amendments proposed by NYDFS are similar to the NAIC initiatives and are subject to a 60-day public comment period(here).

NYDFS REQUIREMENTS FOR BALANCE SHEET CREDIT

A New York-based cedant qualifies for balance sheet credit if the reinsurer (called an assuming insurer in the proposed amendments) meets several conditions. Among the conditions, the reinsurer must:

-Be licensed to transact reinsurance by, and has its head office or is domiciled in, a reciprocal jurisdiction.

-Maintain minimum capital and surplus requirements of at least $250 million.

-Maintain the minimum solvency or capital ratio specified in the applicable covered agreement or 300% if the reinsurer is domiciled in a NAIC-accredited jurisdiction.

-Provide periodic documentation to the superintendent upon request, such as the reinsurer’s audited financial statements, any solvency and financial condition reports or actuarial opinions filed with regulators, and updated lists of disputed and overdue reinsurance claims.

-Provide the superintendent with assurance of its compliance.

The reinsurer’s assurance of compliance may include, for example, providing prompt notice of non-compliance or regulatory action, and consenting to the jurisdiction of the New York courts and to the appointment of the superintendent as agent for service of process. It also includes ensuring that each reinsurance agreement includes a provision requiring the reinsurer to provide security for its obligations to the cedant.

The proposed amendment includes remedial provisions. If the reinsurer fails to correct any non-compliance, the superintendent may revoke or suspend the eligibility of the reinsurer for recognition as a reciprocal jurisdiction assuming insurer. In this case, the cedant will not be able to take a balance sheet credit unless it complies with specified collateral requirements.

(Jason Hsieh is a contributing writer for Regulatory Intelligence)