INTERVIEW-Novartis applies behavioral science to code of ethics, unearthing biases and compliance gaps

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis has revamped its code of ethics, creating a more purposeful and interactive code with employee input from across the company, while also applying behavioral science tools to assist their associates when dealing with difficult situations or ethical challenges. The effort shows a deepening reliance on behavioral science, a tool financial institutions have also turned to as they try to root out cultural and behavioral lapses that can fuel misconduct and imperil companies.

The new code, announced in September{here}, was a year-long effort, with thousands of Novartis associates engaged in conversations around what it means to do what’s right for their clients and the communities they operate in, according to Klaus Moosmayer, chief ethics, risk and compliance officer at Novartis.

“We wanted to do something meaningful not just another policy,” Moosmayer told Regulatory Intelligence in a recent interview.

Reflective of the growing push to make corporations more accountable to a broader group of stakeholders, the new code is designed to meet the expectations of patients, associates, shareholders, healthcare partners and society.

In referencing the company’s prior code of ethics, Moosmayer said: “It was a good code of conduct, but when we asked associates in a survey how do you relate to the code of conduct and is it helpful to you, the feedback was ‘it’s a legal document for me,’” said Moosmayer. “That’s not what we wanted in Novartis.”

INTERACTIVE PLATFORM TO CHALLENGE BIASES

Rather than create a code that sits on the company’s website, there was a desire to create an “ethical framework” that is interactive and can assist employees when facing difficult decisions or challenges. This is where behavioral science comes into play, with the key objective to identify biases that are inherent in everyone.

“We have created an interactive platform where you can challenge your own biases,” explained Moosmayer.

Underscoring the “unconscious part of our dilemmas,” Moosmayer used the metaphor of an iceberg to illustrate the biases and conflicts below the surface among employees that are often difficult to identify with traditional compliance and human resource methods.

The iceberg metaphor has been used by some banking regulators when explaining their approach to bank supervision. The Dutch National Bank, a pioneer among financial regulators in adopting behavioral science to its supervisory process, notes three components to the “iceberg” model{here}. What you can observe every day are people’s behaviors – the part of the iceberg that’s above the water's surface.

However, influencing that behavior are forces below the iceberg’s surface that are unseen or difficult to capture. For instance, the group dynamics in which employees operate and how they are influenced by others, often unconsciously, can be critical in their decision-making process. Lastly, at the very bottom of the iceberg, is the mindset of the individual: these are the deeply held beliefs and values that often guide group dynamics and individual behavior.

The new online, interactive ethical decision-making framework guides employees through 15 questions, prompting them to reflect on their decision-making process. The tool then indentifies up to six possible biases and suggests materials and resources for further learning. According the company, “the framework does not replace conversation and consultation, and does not give a definitive answer about what one should do.” Instead, it is meant to broaden perspectives and encourage better understanding and application of the company’s ethical principles.

ETHICAL SURVEYS: IDENTIFYING GAPS

But the interactive code is only one part of the process towards a better understanding of employee behavior, said Moosmayer. The company also conducts quarterly surveys to gain additional information about what employees are thinking and then compares that data to the output of traditional compliance systems.

“We believe the code of ethics will only be effective if it is linked across many different systems across the organization,” Moosmayer said.

Next year, Novartis plans to use the data and information from its compliance and control functions and compare it with results from the ethical surveys of employees. Moosmayer said the exercise would allow for a better measurement of the quality of the information emerging from compliance systems and help the company identify gaps between the two sets of data.

“The interesting thing would be the gaps,” he said. “If from the survey you find that employees feel safe to speak up, but you don’t have a significant number of whistleblower cases, you ask how does this fit together? . . . There is a mismatch.”

Trying to understand the contradictions raised by different data and information inflows is often where the real challenges and insights lie.

“This is always the most interesting case where you have different or contradicting data sets and have to figure out why it is this contradicting,” Moosmayer added.

(Henry Engler, Regulatory Intelligence, New York)