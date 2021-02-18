New York adjusts phase-In period for excess variable annuity reserves

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020.

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has made new adjustments to its reserve requirements for life insurers under Insurance Regulation 213 (11 NYCRR 103), a step to reinforce the principle-based reserving (PBR) framework required by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

PBR is a reserve approach that replaces traditional reserve formulas with a set of principles that allows an insurer to reflect its unique risks and experience in calculating reserves. Insurance Regulation 213, which became effective in January 2020, implements New York’s hybrid approach to life insurance reserve requirements by adopting PBR subject to strict rules-based formulaic guidelines established by the NYDFS to protect New York policyholders and its life insurance industry in a manner consistent with the NAIC’s requirements.

The new amendment(here) allows issuers of certain variable annuity products that were issued before 2020 to phase in excess reserves over five years (instead of the previously allowed three years). The amendment awaits permanent adoption, but was adopted on an emergency basis by the NYDFS on January 11, 2021(here).

Covered products (set out in Section 103.6) include variable deferred and variable immediate annuity contracts, and individual and group annuity contracts with guarantees similar in nature to GMDBs (guaranteed minimum death benefits) or VAGLBs (variable annuity guaranteed living benefits). A catch-all includes all other insurance policies or annuity contracts that contain guarantees similar in nature to GMDBs or VAGLBs (even if the insurer does not offer the mutual funds or variable funds to which these guarantees relate). The new amendment adds a new type of covered product – hybrid annuities. Section 103.6(c)(15) defines a hybrid annuity as an annuity contract with an investment option where the rate of return is based on an index, such as the S&P 500, and for which such return may be less than zero.

Revised Section 103.6(b)(3) allows insurers to phase in excess reserves over a period of five years (instead of the previously allowed three years). The insurer must first calculate its minimum reserve, which is the greater of the minimum reserve calculated using NYDFS methodology and the minimum reserve calculated using the NAIC PBR valuation manual. The insurer then calculates any excess of that amount over the minimum reserve determined under the 2017 Actuarial Guideline XLIII. The insurer has the option to phase in any excess over five years.

