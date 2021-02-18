Podcast series:“Compliance Clarified” by Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence

London/NewYork(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence has launched a podcast series “Compliance Clarified”. The new series will cover the exceedingly wide range topics impacting compliance officers in financial services firms around the world. That range of topics and the issues arising have been even more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Compliance Clarified podcast has been designed to help compliance officers make sense of the often intricate and complex world of financial services regulation which is now overlaid with expectations which aren’t in the black & white of any rulebook. The role and remit of the compliance officer is ever growing, and senior compliance officers have had to become true polymaths mastering not only detailed subject matter expertise but also the qualitative mysteries of culture and conduct risk. During the series we will be covering the hot topics of the day, the challenges faced and hope to offer up practical ideas for emerging good practice.

All in all clarifying compliance.

Episodes include:

-- Discussions on the findings of the fifth annual report on fintech, regtech and the role of compliance (link is: here) together with the COVID-19 snapshot update TRRI did to the 2020 Cost of Compliance report (link is: here)

-- The key note thought leadership expert talk of 10 things compliance officers need to consider in 2021 and the key takeaways for financial services firms and their compliance officers (link is: here)

Compliance officers of financial services firms have risen to the multiple and myriad challenges of 2020, dealing not only with the pandemic but continuing to manage the pre-existing issues. If the point needed to be re-iterated, risk and compliance officers have been, and need to remain, front and centre in preparing their firms for any and all eventualities. The Compliance Clarified podcast series seeks to help prepare and inform compliance officers in an easily accessible format.

Please take a moment to listen in and, in particular, let us know of any suggestions for future topics to be discussed on Compliance Clarified.

