INSIGHT: SEC warns companies over possible offerings in midst of share volatility

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned on Monday that raising additional capital via secondary share offerings during times of market volatility can be risky. New guidance from the agency reflects concerns raised by the chaotic trading and price volatility in the shares of GameStop and several other securities in recent weeks. Despite experiencing dramatic price increases in their share prices, the companies, their executives, and boards of directors found themselves in a difficult predicament.

The sample letter and guidance(here) from the SECs' Division of Corporate Finance came a week after a separate statement that regulator was "closely monitoring and evaluating the extreme price volatility of certain stocks." The statement also warned that "issuers must ensure compliance with the federal securities laws for any contemplated offers or sales of their own securities."

The new statement, from the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance, does little to tip the scale on a difficult question of whether companies should issue new securities in response to a price spike.

Below is a brief overview of the SEC guidance and the conundrum companies face in such situations.

THE SEC “SAMPLE LETTER” RELATED TO SECURITIES OFFERINGS IN VOLATILE MARKETS

Although the SEC acknowledged the capital-raising challenges faced by companies, it also cautioned that share-price volatility “can create risks for both companies and investors.”

The SEC said that risks are heightened by stock-price increases and divergences in valuation ratios that are a result of high short interest, short squeezes and atypical retail investor interest. Additionally, risks are more acute when companies are in financial distress, have smaller public floats, or face “going concern” or liquidity challenges.

The SEC said that “when a company seeks to raise capital under these types of circumstances, specific, tailored disclosure about market events and conditions, the company’s situation and the potential impact on investors is warranted to provide investors with the information they need to make informed investment decisions and comply with the company’s disclosure obligations under the federal securities laws.”

The SEC provided a sample letter which would be sent to companies contemplating a share offering. The letter requests additional information related to their current finances, market events, share price volatility, and the potential impact of a share sale on investors.

The SEC also warned companies to consider the risks and disclosure needs before the use of “automatically effective registration statements and prospectus supplements for takedowns from existing shelf registration statements.”

THE COMPLEX CHALLENGE FOR COMPANIES

The stock market is a vehicle for liquidity and to raise capital for companies. However, despite sudden unprecedented demand for shares, companies are reluctant to raise additional capital and take advantage of what most see as inflated – and beneficial – valuations to sell additional shares.

Therefore, it’s a catch-22 situation for companies: Should a company issue shares to fix a damaged balance sheet and potentially repair a struggling business, which could benefit shareholders long-term? Or should it avoid the temptation to sell shares at artificially high prices, which risks leaving new investors with financial losses and triggering an inevitable wave of shareholder lawsuits?

Although CEOs and boards of directors of public companies have a fiduciary obligation to their shareholders to make prudent financial decisions surrounding the company, the decision to issue shares at high prices is not easy, especially in the face of an SEC warning against it.

THE HERTZ EXAMPLE

An example of what the SEC is warning against occurred last year when car rental company, Hertz Global Holdings, saw its share price skyrocket for no apparent reason in the midst of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Hertz contemplated, but then abandoned an offering to sell up to $500 million in new shares after the SEC started scrutinizing it. Hertz declined Reuters request to comment.

Conversations at the time among Hertz management and directors on its board turned from shock to a vigorous debate about whether the company should capitalize on its unexpected good fortune and sell shares to fund itself during bankruptcy proceedings, according to three people familiar with the deliberations.

Raising money through a share sale would have been less expensive for Hertz, which was bleeding cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic, than tapping a costly bankruptcy loan to navigate court restructurings.

Directors keen on selling shares played down concerns from some in Hertz’s C-suite and boardroom that such a move risked misleading investors who failed to appreciate that creditors are always paid first in bankruptcy, two of the sources said.

The internal Hertz deliberations offer a window into the ethical and regulatory dilemmas such troubled firms face. Namely, should they sell stock to raise capital in such a volatile market?

“Taking advantage of what could potentially be a manipulated market would trigger both reputational and legal concerns,” said Donald Langevoort, a Georgetown University Law Center professor and former SEC attorney.

The big difference between Hertz and GameStop and similar securities that spiked in a surge of interest from retail buyers, is that unlike Hertz, these companies are not under bankruptcy protection.

GameStop, whose shares slumped as much as 84% in the first week of February after surging more than 25-fold the previous month, has paperwork lined up to sell $100 million worth of new equity, but it has not yet disclosed whether it has done so. American Airlines Group Inc adopted a plan to sell more than $1 billion of stock after its shares recently rallied as much as 48%.

Cinema chain AMC, which previously warned it could file for bankruptcy after the pandemic temporarily closed its theaters, has raised roughly $1.2 billion through debt and equity deals. It is now racing to file papers with regulators to sell shares possibly worth hundreds of millions of dollars more, two people familiar with the matter said.

The challenge and internal debate inside companies whether to issue shares is clearly not easy to resolve, even for seasoned executives and experienced securities legal counsel. This week’s SEC guidance does little to illuminate the correct answer, rather it simply warns that the regulators are looking closely at how companies are behaving, including whether they are trying to raise money and adequately disclosing risks associated with it to investors. Any firm contemplating a new issue should keep that increased scrutiny in mind.

(This article contains reporting from Reuters)

