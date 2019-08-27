Compliance warnings as a 'stress test' -- questions raised by the Epstein case

NEW YORK(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - As much as the compliance function at many financial institutions now sits as an equal partner alongside the businesses units they work with, every now and then something comes along to make one wonder what is the actual status of compliance across the industry.

The New York Times this month published an article{here} that focused on JPMorgan’s past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who had been charged with sex crimes and pleaded guilty in 2008 to solicitation of prostitution. (Epstein committed suicide in a New York jail cell earlier this month while awaiting trial for new charges of sex trafficking of underage girls). The article alleges that when JPMorgan compliance officers conducted a sweep of their wealthy clients a decade ago, they recommended that the bank cut its ties to Epstein because he posed “unacceptable legal and reputational risks.”

According to six former senior executives and other bank employees cited in the article, Mary Erdoes, one of bank’s senior executives, intervened to keep Epstein on board. Part of the rationale was that Epstein played a “lucrative role recruiting new customers to JPMorgan’s private-banking division.”

James Staley, who ran the bank’s asset-management division, which included the private bank, from 2001 to 2009, built JPMorgan’s relationship with Epstein, the article noted.

In January 2013, a top U.S. banking regulator, unhappy with JPMorgan’s progress in weeding out potentially “bad actors,” ordered the bank to improve its anti-money laundering processes and ability to rigorously scrutinize customers.

Later that year, Staley left JPMorgan and joined a hedge fund. Around that time, JPMorgan decided to cut its ties to Epstein. Staley is currently CEO of Barclays.

Responding to the Times article, a senior spokesman for JPMorgan, Joseph Evangelisti, said: “Mary would never overrule our compliance team or other controls functions to retain a customer.” He added: “She has only one recollection of formally meeting with the customer, which was the day she fired him as a client.”

In a separate, more recent case, LLB Verwaltung{here}, a Swiss-based private bank, reached a $10.7 million settlement earlier this month and entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice for committing tax evasion after recommendations made by its compliance officer went ignored.

According to the DoJ’s “statement of facts,” LLB-Switzerland conspired with a Swiss asset manager to conceal U.S. clients’ assets and income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) through various means, including using Swiss bank secrecy protections and nominee companies set up in tax haven jurisdictions.

LLB-Switzerland benefited greatly when in 2008 it became public knowledge that UBS AG was the target of a U.S. criminal investigation focusing on tax and other violations. After the revelations, the amounts that LLB-Switzerland held for U.S. clients soared.

The Swiss asset manager pitched his ability to conceal a client’s assets and income from taxing authorities using multiple layers of offshore entities. According to the DoJ, LLB-Switzerland and its management knew what the Swiss asset manager was up to, as the bank kept a copy of the manager’s sales letter in the bank’s files.

In 2009, a Swiss newspaper published an article highlighting that the Swiss asset manager was under investigation by U.S. authorities for helping clients evade U.S. taxes. Following the report, LLB-Switzerland’s management held a meeting with the Swiss asset manager over his activities.

The bank’s compliance officer proposed two courses of action: require U.S. clients to sign Form W-9 and, should they refuse, end the relationship with the bank. Alternatively, encourage U.S. clients to participate in the IRS’s Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Initiative (OVDI), in which U.S. taxpayers could avoid prosecution for tax evasion relating to their undeclared offshore accounts.

“LLB-Switzerland’s management rejected requiring Forms W-9 for all customers,” according to the statement of facts, and the Swiss asset manager opposed encouraging clients to join the OVDI. Ultimately, the bank made no formal policy changes until two years later, when a grand jury had indicted the Swiss asset manager. At that time, the bank decided it should no longer have undeclared U.S. clients.

COMMON THEMES: SENIOR MANAGEMENT OVERRULES COMPLIANCE

Both the JPMorgan and LLB-Switzerland episodes occurred years ago, albeit the latter is now paying the price for its fraudulent behavior.

But both cases send a clear message about the behavioral dynamic between compliance and senior management: with the company’s best interests in mind, compliance can be overruled by management because current and future profit outweigh any risks. Or, as many compliance officers will have undoubtedly heard during their careers: “If we don’t do the business somebody else will.”

How prevalent is this type of dynamic today? It’s perhaps impossible to gauge other than from anecdotal information, or actual enforcement actions. But a question that needs to be continually asked is whether incentives and behaviors that can lead management to overrule compliance still exist.

“I think without a doubt it’s prevalent and is a constant concern,” says Todd Haugh, professor of business law and ethics at the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University. “The temptation is always there, and the decision-making process will always be influenced by the interests of senior people.”

Ultimately, the challenge becomes instilling a strong ethical culture amid an environment where executives and employees are rewarded on achieving revenue goals. This is an ongoing battle, and one that regulators worldwide continue to struggle with.

“You will always have this tension between trying to get the right culture and meeting your revenue goals,” says Scott McCleskey, a former chief compliance officer with 30 years of the industry experience. “The problem in many organizations is that culture influences behavior but revenue goals drive it.”

BUSINESS OWNERSHIP OF CONDUCT RISK

Increasingly, some of the largest organizations have sought to make front-office business more responsible and accountable for behavior and conduct risk. In practice, this means that when faced with compliance warnings over a certain transaction, counterparty, company or client, the leadership of a business unit will take those recommendations on board and more than likely heed the advice.

In past interviews with Regulatory Intelligence, chief compliance officers at several banks have offered insights into how their organizations have realigned their first and second-line defenses to put more of an onus on the front lines. These decisions have also been influenced by regulatory prodding, as it has become clear that changing financial incentives is a much harder task. As one senior regulator recently told Regulatory Intelligence, “incentives have always been a third rail for us.”

A better option is to have business heads take greater control of client conduct risk. In some cases, senior managers now have their performance evaluations include how well they have managed those risks. But what may still be lacking is awareness of the link between client concentration and conduct risk.

“There is a risk issue in having too much revenue from one firm,” says McCleskey. “People understand this presents a business risk, but they don’t realize that it also presents a conduct risk.”

“Revenue concentration is a risk from a conduct risk point of view,” he added.

WILLINGNESS TO MAKE THE HARD DECISIONS

But as much as some firms are realigning themselves to have business units manage client conduct risk, senior executives still have the final say. One can have the best compliance and monitoring tools in the world, but the buck still stops with the top decision-makers.

“I think the controls are better now, and it’s more likely that you are going to identify some of these client risks,” says Haugh of the Kelley School of Business. “Then the question is are the risks going to be taken seriously and have management fire the client.”

Industry experts in the past have noted that the pressure to keep more risky but profitable clients often increases when business conditions deteriorate. We might be nearing a period where the relationship between compliance and senior management will undergo its own stress test.

*To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel

(Henry Engler is a North American Regulatory Intelligence Editor for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence. He is a former financial industry compliance consultant and executive, and earlier served as a financial journalist with Reuters. Email Henry at henry.engler@thomsonreuters.com)