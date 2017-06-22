Transparency elusive in Canadian financial enforcement

Shadows are seen as a man walks down Bay Street in the financial district in Toronto, March 11, 2009.

TORONTO (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - Efforts by Canadian regulators to deter financial misconduct through enforcement actions are coming up short. The manner in which regulators have conducted several recent misconduct investigations of financial institutions raises questions over whether their enforcement efforts achieve credible deterrence in the Canadian financial marketplace.

CREDIBLE DETERRENCE: A REGULATORY EMPHASIS ON TRANSPARENCY, LEGAL CERTAINTY

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) published in 2015 a report (PDF) on “credible deterrence” which has since become foundational guidance for financial regulators in many jurisdictions around the world.

IOSCO asserts in the report that in order for securities regulations to effectively protect investors and maintain public confidence in financial markets, regulatory enforcement efforts must credibly deter future misconduct. Deterrence is considered credible when organizations and individuals perceive the risks of engaging in misconduct to outweigh rewards and are thereby deterred from such misconduct. As a part of credible deterrence, enforcement efforts should also send clear messages that discourage non-compliant attitudes and conduct.

The IOSCO report outlines seven factors that it considers essential to credible deterrence. Transparency, specifically, the need for financial regulators to send a consistent message regarding investigating, prosecuting and sanctioning misconduct features prominently in IOSCO’s guidance.

Transparency is a theme in several of IOSCO’s essential factors, particularly those that pertain to legal certainty of enforcement actions, investigation and prosecution of misconduct and public communication of enforcement proceedings and outcomes.

Factor 1 outlines the importance of consistency and certainty in enforcement actions, meaning that similar offenses should incur consistently similar penalties and sanctions. IOSCO emphasizes that transparency throughout enforcement proceedings and in the issuance of decisions is crucial to consistency and certainty.

Factors 4 and 5 pertain to the prosecution of misconduct and the application of sanctions. IOSCO asserts that in addition to delivering sanctions as soon as possible after the misconduct, transparency in how regulators reach decisions on sanctioning misconduct is crucial to credible deterrence.

Factor 6 concerns how regulators communicate with the public. Arguably, transparency and open communication from regulators to the public can serve to strengthen confidence in a regulator’s ability to enforce securities laws and protect investors from harm caused by financial misconduct.

TRANSPARENCY LACKING IN RECENT ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY

Recent enforcement actions undertaken by different financial regulators in Canada have drawn sharp criticism for a lack of transparency, as well as questions over whether the regulators’ actions achieve credible deterrence.

In April 2016, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTtRAC), which has a mandate to deter money laundering and terrorist financing, fined Manulife Bank(here) for failing to comply with provisions of the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA). Departing from an established practice of disclosing the identities of individuals or organizations in violation notices, FINTRAC omitted Manulife in the notice. It subsequently said(here) that it had granted anonymity to swiftly resolve the investigation and deliver public notice of the fine, which it viewed as a form of deterrence.

While giving targets incentives to settle an investigation can help financial regulators resolve and publicize investigation results in a timely fashion, withholding the identity of a respondent creates the appearance of a lack of transparency, even secrecy, in how FINTRAC handles enforcement actions. As a result, efforts by the regulator to achieve credible deterrence through swift resolution of its investigation of Manulife Bank were hindered by the opacity concerning the prosecution of the misconduct. FINTRAC’s handling of the enforcement action brings into question whether the sanctions applied were consistent or proportionate to the misconduct. Without transparency around the certainty and consistency of FINTRAC’s efforts, the regulator cannot say that it has achieved credible deterrence through its enforcement action against Manulife Bank.

Similarly the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) also withheld the identity of the non-compliant firm in a recent action. On May 15, 2017, the commissioner of the FCAC published its first decision (here) concerning non-compliance with the Code of Conduct for the Credit Card and Debit Card Industry in Canada(here). The Code of Conduct, which was last updated in 2015, sets out rules governing credit card and debit card transactions between merchants and payment card network operators.

As outlined in the decision notice, the unnamed payment card network operator received a notice of non-compliance from the FCAC in March 2016, informing the firm that it had made incorrect disclosures to merchants for certain transactions, in breach of its obligations under the Code of Conduct. The unnamed firm did not dispute that the disclosures breached of the Code of Conduct; however, the firm asserted that the incorrect disclosure had been made by third-party payment processors and that the firm itself had taken reasonable measures to comply. The firm asserted that since it had implemented some internal controls to comply with the Code of Conduct, it should not be responsible for violations committed by third parties.

The Code of Conduct requires payment card network operators to undertake a number of compliance measures in disclosures made to merchants, including controls designed to ensure compliance by third-party participants such as payment processors and issuers.

While the commissioner clearly stated in the decision that payment card network operators have a “front and centre” compliance role, including mitigating risks posed by third parties, the regulator ultimately decided that no further action against the unnamed firm was necessary.

The FCAC’s decision leaves little for firms to ponder in terms of practical compliance guidance. In addition to withholding the identity of the firm, the scant details on specific information pertaining to the nature of the violation fail to form any kind of concrete precedent for financial institutions to consider. Instead, the FCAC simply claims that as a first case of non-compliance with the Code of Conduct, which has been in effect for some time, “a certain degree of latitude” should be allowed.

COMPLIANCE CONSIDERATIONS

It may be tempting for Canadian firms to conclude that they may be afforded some privacy if they were to become subjects of investigation in enforcement actions undertaken by FINTRAC and the FCAC.

However, things seem set to change. Some Canadian regulators are reexamining their approach to enforcement, with the view of fostering stronger deterrence. In recent public remarks(here), Jamey Hubbs, the Assistant Superintendent of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), indicated that as a part of its mandate to maintain public confidence in financial markets, OSFI intends to intervene promptly to address issues that could jeopardize financial stability. While OSFI's regulatory scope predominantly covers prudential matters, the regulator has the authority to address financial misconduct as well, if such misconduct poses systemic risks.

Earlier this year, FINTRAC announced(here) that it would conduct a full legislative review of its penalty program, largely in response to public outrage over its decision to withhold the identity of Manulife Bank in its 2016 action. As a direct nod to the importance of transparency in deterring violations and supporting its own credibility as a regulator, FINTRAC has pledged to revise its policies with the need for transparency in mind. Given the amount of public attention that FINTRAC's enforcement notice against Manulife Bank as attracted, Canadian firms should expect similar scrutiny the next time over future FINTRAC enforcement activity.

Separately, while the FCAC declined to set concrete precedent in its first decision concerning non-compliance with the Code of Conduct, payment card network operators should not assume that they will be afforded anonymity and leniency in financial consumer protection matters. Given that investors and other members of the public in Canada are demanding more transparency in regulatory enforcement actions, as evidenced by the sustained outcry over FINTRAC’s enforcement decision against Manulife Bank, other regulators such as the FCAC could be pressured to change their practices as well.

--IOSCO "Credible Deterrence" report:here

(Helen Chan is a regulatory intelligence and e-learning expert in the Enterprise Risk Management division of Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence. Email Helen at helen.chan@thomsonreuters.com)