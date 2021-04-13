Unlocking diversity's promise: psychological safety, trust and inclusion

LONDON(Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - *To read more by the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence team click here: bit.ly/TR-RegIntel

Diversity is valuable, but it is inclusion that really drives performance. Psychologically safe workplaces promote and harness the benefits of mutual trust among staff to create a meaningful sense of belonging, and this is essential to unlocking the benefits of diversity. Investors, exchanges, regulators and policy-makers have pushed diversity to the top of the agenda for corporate board directors and executive leadership teams, and a spate of recent activism suggests an emerging consensus view: a company’s leadership should better reflect the societies that host them.

Recent census figures[here] show that slightly more than half of the U.S. civilian labor force (51.8%) are female. African Americans make up more than 13%, Hispanic and Latinos another 18.5%. Other studies suggest that nearly 5% of Americans identify as LGBTQ[here]. Yet corporate boardrooms and C-suites remain overwhelmingly populated by white, straight, men. This seems set to change.

PRIORITIZING DIVERSITY

In a recent statement on its diversity priorities, Norges Bank — the world's largest sovereign fund — called on companies to set a target of 30% for female board members[here].

“What we want to see is better representation of women on the boards,” said the fund’s chief governance and compliance officer, noting that 17% of companies worldwide have none.

With stakes in 9,200 companies, representing some 1.5% of all traded stocks worldwide, the oil fund’s views have obvious heft.

Norges is not alone.

Adena Friedman, chief executive officer of NASDAQ, made headlines late last year when she announced her intention to require that at least one woman and one person identifying as an underrepresented minority appear among the directors of companies listed on its exchange — the world’s second largest. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has yet to sign off on this proposed policy shift, but Friedman’s priorities are likely to be consistent with those of the Biden administration. Her aims just received a lift with the passage of the Equality Act by the U.S. House of Representatives. And the UK government recently gave voice to similar policy priorities. Other governments may be expected to follow suit.

Financial institutions would seem to agree with these policy prescriptions. State Street, for instance, recently announced that it will vote against directors when firms fail to disclose their gender, racial and ethnic make-up. Private equity leader Carlyle has established a credit line facility that is tied explicitly to board diversity goals. Early last year, Goldman Sachs announced it would no longer take public any company where the board is made up exclusively of straight, white men, and the firm recently doubled down on prioritizing diversity when its asset management arm called upon companies to add more underrepresented minorities to their boards. In January this year, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo all committed publicly to diversifying their ranks.

IMPROVED FIRM PERFORMANCE, REDUCED CONDUCT RISK

Equality of opportunity and representation may be an unalloyed good, in and of itself, but many nevertheless feel a need to further justify their stance on diversity.

For those prioritizing shareholder returns, the oft-stated rationale is that diversity leads to improved firm performance. "There are many studies that indicate that having a more diverse board … improves the financial performance of a company," Friedman said when announcing NASDAQ's new policy. Diversity is therefore valuable because it contributes to the bottom line. Others, such as financial sector supervisors, may be less concerned with the bottom line, but many now contend that more widespread diversity is associated with reduced conduct risk as well[here]. The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), for instance, draws a clear link between diversity, firm culture, employee conduct and consumer outcomes[here]. Diversity is therefore to be valued for the risk reduction it engenders.

Central to these arguments are studies that purport to demonstrate a correlation between diversity and these superior financial results and risk-related outcomes. Some studies find that firms with greater diversity (among teams, leaders and board members) tend to produce higher revenues, for instance.

Other studies find that such firms outperform less diverse peers in terms of enhanced profitability[here], and that they do a better job of attracting and retaining more highly productive staff.

FOSTERING INCLUSIVENESS

Perhaps, but the authors of this article grow concerned when diversity is positioned as a means to an end, rather than being celebrated as an end in itself.

If diversity is subsidiary to profitability, then it must be shown that diversity does indeed generate higher returns. The data here is, in fact, quite mixed. Indeed, some studies suggest that forced diversity results in a reduction in social solidarity, trust, and shared purpose. This may be expected to have a negative impact on firm performance and, therefore, would stand as a strong argument against increased diversity.

This highlights the critical importance of inclusion[here] over merely statistical diversity. Where inclusion is low and diversity is high, firms may inadvertently foment a Balkanisation among staff, with distinct sub-groups and sub-cultures working with poor cohesion and perhaps even at cross-purposes.

Consider, for instance, research into gender diversity conducted among hundreds of leading firms across 35 countries and 24 industries[here]. "We found that gender diversity relates to more productive companies only in contexts where gender diversity is viewed as 'normatively' accepted. By normative acceptance, we mean a widespread cultural belief that gender diversity is important," the research found.

Although at first glance circular, results such as these suggest that diversity only drives performance in cultural contexts that allow firms to use the insights women and minority groups bring to the table. Once again, inclusion is pivotal, and that is not guaranteed by diversity alone.

Diversity of thought is often argued to be a significant benefit of any diversity initiative. Promoting a more diverse “internal marketplace for ideas” may ensure that a wider range of alternatives will be put forward within a collaborative group, but this will not ensure that the group will adopt superior ideas. Nor is it immediately clear why a wider range of ideas, promulgated and considered among more diverse teams, should be expected to reduce conduct risk. Something essential is missing.

PSYCHOLOGICAL SAFETY

The authors of this article have spent more than 20 years studying workplaces (Amy Edmondson) and investigating fraud and corruption (Stephen) across the healthcare, tech, pharma, consumer products and financial sectors, and conducting internal investigations into fraud, corruption, impaired performance and economic collapse. They have consistently found that psychological safety plays a central role — often the central role — in the success of organizations and teams wherever people with diverse skills and backgrounds must work together effectively to accomplish challenging goals.

The desire to belong is perhaps the greatest driver of behavioral choice. The subtle fear of exclusion due to a failure to fit in to a dominant culture, or for saying the wrong thing, inhibits the expression of dissenting views or novel ideas. Simply hiring for a diverse workforce does not guarantee that everyone in a firm will feel a sense of belonging. Rather, a sense of belonging must be fostered to create genuine inclusiveness, and this flows from psychological safety and the trust dynamics among employees and teams[here].

Defined as an environment in which people believe that they can speak up candidly — with ideas, questions and concerns, or to admit mistakes — psychological safety is vital to realizing the benefits of diversity, because it helps to make inclusion a reality. The higher the uncertainty and learning required in a given set of tasks, research shows, the more critical is psychological safety to the achievement of those undertakings.

It is thus critical in the banking and financial sector, where there are clear data on the consequences of its absence. In the last five years, the UK Banking Standards Board (BSB) has conducted an annual survey of the country's bankers. Survey respondents consistently complained of poor psychological safety. This results in a broad unwillingness to "speak-up" when they witness misconduct[here].

“[S]peaking up, diversity and inclusion are inextricably linked,” the BSB said.

The wisdom of crowds works only when the crowd contains a diversity of thought and each individual feels safe to voice their thoughts. In a firm where different views are welcomed, respected and encouraged, such views will be offered, and the organisation as a whole will be better-placed to learn more quickly, catch problems earlier and enhance both its competitiveness and its appeal as an employer.

Where bank employees do elect to speak up, in 80% of such cases these employees elected to approach a direct line manager, the BSB found.

“This aligns with previous research that emphasizes the importance of managers both as sources of behavioral cues and as important engineers of a culture of psychological safety,” the BSB said.

WHY DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ARE REGULATORY ISSUES

In a recent speech[here], Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, expanded on the regulator's related views. "We care because diversity reduces conduct risk and those firms that fail to reflect society run the risk of poorly serving diverse communities. And, at that point, diversity and inclusion become regulatory issues. This is much broader than representation. It is about a firm's culture. Not just in relation to diversity, but inclusion, too. Do people feel comfortable in the work environment such that they can demonstrate, share and bring to bear their diversity of experience and background?" Rathi said.

Building a fearless, inclusive organisation that realizes the benefits of diversity through greater inclusion and belonging is the most important goal for any leader today, whether in the public or private sector. Those who care about diversity must also care about psychological safety, just as those who care about psychological safety must also care about diversity, inclusion, belonging and trust among staff.

A firm’s culture must engender belonging and inclusiveness if different views are to be expressed and heard. Essential to this is creating psychologically safe and high-trust work environments. Leaders who appreciate this, therefore, will not hire for diversity alone.

Rather, they will attend to psychological safety throughout their organizations: measuring it, managing it and looking for it among all employees.

This piece is an out-take from the 2021 update to Starling’s annual Compendium, to be released this spring.

(Stephen Scott is founder and chief executive of the U.S. regtech pioneer, Starling.

Amy C. Edmondson is the Novartis Professor of Leadership at Harvard Business School; she is an advisor at Starling.)