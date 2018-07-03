FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

VIDEO: COST OF COMPLIANCE REPORT 2018

Thomson Reuters Reporting Team

2 Min Read

LONDON/NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence conducted its ninth annual cost of compliance survey and have published the results in their Cost of Compliance Report 2018.

Stacey English, head of Regulatory Intelligence in London.

Please click (youtu.be/4L_l3WFBfC0) for a video interview with Stacey English, head of Regulatory Intelligence.

In this video Stacey English discusses challenges on the horizon with the continuous financial regulatory changes and the costs in keeping up to par with the latest compliance standard in areas including accountability, technology and risk across the globe.

In the next week TRRI will be publishing via the Financial Regulatory Forum a series of articles by Stacey English, head of Regulatory Intelligence and Susannah Hammond, senior intelligence expert, on the Cost of Compliance Report 2018 (here).

Stay tuned for updates.

