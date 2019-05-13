PE firm BC Partners sells majority stake in Acuris to Ireland's ION

May 13 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BC Partners said on Monday it would sell its majority stake in financial media and data firm Acuris to Irish software firm ION Investment Group.

ION will acquire a controlling stake in the company from BC Partners and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, the PE firm said, not disclosing the terms of the deal.

Moody’s was one of the strongest contenders to win the more than $1.30 billion deal, Reuters reported last month, after credit rating agency Fitch pulled out of the bidding for the London-based company which owns the Mergermarket and Debtwire brands. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)